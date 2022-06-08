$uicideboy$ to play Lincoln arena in August

$uicideboy$ will play Pinnacle Bank Arena Aug. 8.

The New Orleans punk-rap duo of cousins $crim and Ruby de Cherry are the underground to mainstream sensation of 2022.

While they’ve never charted a song on the Billboard Hot 100 or any airplay chart, $uicideboy$ have taken their SoundCloud success mainstream, collecting more than 5 billion streams as they moved from clubs to arenas.

Known early on for its shock-rap style and depression-laced lyrics, the duo now has multiple gold and platinum-certified tracks and seen the two albums, released on their own G*59 Records hit the top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart.

$uicideboy$ are slated to release a third album, “Sing Me a Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation” about a week before the Lincoln show, which is the fourth date on the duo’s “Grey Day’ tour.

Joining them on the Lincoln date will be Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Jpegmafia and Maxo Kream.

Tickets for the show start at $39.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets also can be purchased at the arena ticket office from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays.

