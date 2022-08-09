$uicideboy$ hits mark with its SoundCloud hip-hop at Lincoln arena show

L. Kent Wolgamott Entertainment reporter/columnist L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions. Follow L. Kent Wolgamott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

$uicideboy$ pulled out the group's new single, “Sing Me A Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation,” early on in its Pinnacle Bank Arena show Monday, which drew a slight cheer of recognition but didn’t really connect with the crowd of 6,500.

But, by the time the duo delivered an intense “Memoirs of a Gorilla,” they had the audience firmly in their grasp as they demonstrated why they’re, to steal a phrase, every SoundCloud rapper’s favorite SoundCloud rappers.

Rolling through a fast-paced 75-minute set -- they did more than 25 songs by my count -- cousins Ruby da Cherry and $crim brought the skills live that they’ve demonstrated in recordings, bitingly fast flows (I thought of Eminem a few times during the show) of oft-dark rhymes over beats and tracks that were rarely less than insistent.

The New Orleans duo, who are newly sober, have crafted some disturbing songs, rooted in their depression and drug addiction – they did two of their “Kill Yourself” series Tuesday. But for all the darkness of the lyrics, their energetic presentation was somehow uplifting, with their spirit overcoming the words.

And, as “$uicideboy$ Were Better in 2015” indicates, they’ve got at least a bit of a sense of humor.

The show, which made great use of lasers, pyro and a video board, was back-loaded, moving from newer tracks to some of their oldest work to, smartly, a handful of their most familiar songs. That sent the largely teenage audience into an overstimulated frenzy, which led to a couple skirmishes around the mosh pit, a few bumps and bruises and a pair of dehydration cases for which da Cherry stopped the show, then praised the medical crew for its work.

A short speech before the final song got the crowd to chill out, as did the number “...And to Those I Love, Thanks for Sticking Around.”

That was the perfect ending for an evening that began 4½ hours earlier – an old school hip-hop show that saw four acts, including the impressive Ski Mask the Slump God, each do 30- to 45-minute sets with a DJ filling the gaps.

Steve Earle at Bourbon Theatre

As Steve Earle and The Dukes were rolling through their Bourbon Theatre show on Aug. 4, I was struck by the notion that Earle could easily be considered the epitome of an Americana artist.

Blending country and rock on his 1986 debut, “Guitar Town,” Earle has, over nearly five decades, also worked in bluegrass, country and folk.

At the same time, it struck me that Earle is, at his core, continuing the Texas tradition of his mentors, Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark and Jerry Jeff Walker, all now departed and all the subject of tribute albums by Earle.

Opening with his lyrically reworked take on “Gettin’ By,” Earle opened the show with a handful of songs from “Jerry Jeff,” the fine album of Walker songs that he released earlier this year, highlighted by a touching “Mr. Bojangles” that became a by-invitation singalong.

Then, to prove that he’d learned something from Walker, Earle ran through a set that included the rockin’ autobiographical “Guitar Town,” the song of small town escape “Someday,” the funny “Week of Living Dangerously” and his best-known number, the mandolin-driven biting rocker “Copperhead Road.”

But the show also included Civil War story songs, a powerful “It’s About Blood,” his song commemorating 29 miners who, in 2010, died in the worst coal mining disaster in decades, the Irish tinged “Galway Girl,” and a couple love songs.

The show was quite good, which should have been expected. And, for those who were there to witness the exchange Steve and I had at the end of the show – I was and am correct. He played Little Bo’s before he played Farm Aid III back in 1987, and I’m pretty sure a Drumstick show came before the Memorial Stadium concert as well.

Bonnie and Mavis in the heat

Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples sweated their way through their Aug. 2 concert at Pinewood Bowl, where the temperature sat at 100 when the show started and the heat index climbed past 105.

The forecast of temperatures high enough to trigger an excessive heat warning had some asking why the show wasn’t moved to Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The answer to the question is twofold. First, moving a show can’t be done in an instant. The process takes a couple days and has be signed off on by artist management, the promoter, as well as the arena.

Second, and more to the point, the shows that have been moved have been because of forecasts of severe thunderstorms and lightning, which, as May’s truncated Jake Owen concert illustrated, can be wiped out instantly by a cloudburst and a flash of lightning.

As for heat, everyone involved knows what they’re signing up for when they book – or buy tickets for – an outdoor show in Nebraska in August. And they got it Aug. 2. It was hot, hot, hot.