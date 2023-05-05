Turnpike Troubadours and The Avett Brothers will play Pinnacle Bank Arena on Aug. 24.

Oklahoma’s Turnpike Troubadours last played Lincoln in 2018, selling out the Bourbon Theatre, just before the red dirt country band, which was on the brink of stardom, was forced into a three-year hiatus when singer Evan Felker walked away from music in early 2019.

Getting sober and recovering from his musical burnout, Felker returned to the band in late 2021, triggering a meteoric rise in popularity, bringing them to headline slots at festivals, like last weekend’s Stagecoach, and sold-out arena and amphitheater concerts, like last year’s appearance at Westfair outside Council Bluffs.

Turnpike Troubadours are slated to release the Shooter Jennings-produced “A Car in the Rain,” their first album since 2017, on Aug. 25. The single “Mean Old Sun,” which the band debuted at Stagecoach, was released Friday morning.

The Avett Brothers, who have been on bills with Turnpike Troubadours in the last couple years, sold out Pinewood Bowl in 2019 and 2021, when they shared the stage with Willie Nelson.

The North Carolina septet, fronted by brothers Seth and Scott Avett, is one of the country’s best roots music bands, playing an eclectic mix of country, pop, rock ‘n’ roll and string band sound that actually earns the label of Americana.

Special guest Muscadine Bloodline will open the show.

Tickets start at $39 and go on sale to the public on May 12 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets will also be available at the arena ticket office on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Turnpike Troubadours/The Avett Brothers concert is the 12th 2023 concert announced for or held at the arena.

Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts