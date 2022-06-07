Tuesday's Jazz in June performance postponed due to expected storms

Tonight’s Jazz in June performance by Andy William and the Nebraska All Star has been postponed due to forecasted inclement weather.
“It looks like we’re going to get hit pretty hard around 7 tonight,” Jazz in June coordinator Mike Semrad said. “The safety of the artists, production crew, volunteers and audience members is our top priority.”
The performance by the Cuban music band will take place at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on a yet-to-be-determined date this fall.
VIP tickets holders will have their tickets honored at that performance or can contact the Lied Center ticket office for other options.
Jazz in June, the month-long Tuesday night series of free jazz performances, held in the Sheldon Museum of Art sculpture garden, will now begin June 14 with the Darryl White Quartet.
L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.