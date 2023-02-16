Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will bring Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples and Robert Randolph to Lincoln for an Aug. 11 concert at Pinewood Bowl.

Trombone Shorty, who opened for the Red Hot Chili Peppers at Pinnacle Bank Arena six years ago, will bring his high energy version of the New Orleans sound — mixing funk, R&B, brass band with shades of jazz and hip-hop — to the Pioneers Park amphitheater.

Marley, the oldest son of Bob and Rita Marley who last played Lincoln at the Bourbon Theatre in 2016, will provide the night’s reggae offerings, drawing from the music he created leading the family band, Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, along with his solo career.

The legendary Staples, a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with her family group The Staples Singers, will return to the bowl about a year after she opened for Bonnie Raitt in one of 2022’s best Lincoln concerts.

Steel guitar master Randolph hasn’t played Lincoln since 2008, when he and his band brought his joyous mixture of gospel, soul, funk and rock to the Rococo Theatre.

The Pinewood show, which will begin at 7 p.m. to accommodate the four performers, is in the last week of their package tour that begins in June.

Tickets for the concert start at $49 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday at tickemaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets also will be available at the Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning Feb. 28.

The Trombone Shorty concert is the third announced for Pinewood Bowl this summer, along with Chicago on May 12 and Tracy Lawrence and Gary Allan on May 18. About a dozen concerts are expected for the Pioneers Park amphitheater this summer.

