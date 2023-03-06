Train will return to Pinewood Bowl on Aug. 4.

In 2012, the Grammy winning San Francisco pop rockers were the second band to play the Pioneers Park amphitheater, drawing a sellout crowd of more than 4,000 to the revitalized venue.

Formed in the mid ‘90s, Train broke out with its self-titled debut album, initially released independently then picked up by Columbia Records. The 1998 record went platinum, selling more than a million copies and setting the stage for 2001’s “Drops of Jupiter,” a double-platinum, double-Grammy winner for the single “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me).”

After a two-year split, Train returned with its biggest record ever, 2009’s quadruple platinum “Save Me, San Francisco” and the hit “Hey Soul Sister” that was the most downloaded song on iTunes in 2010, the best-selling single in Columbia Records history at the time and won a Grammy.

Train released its latest album, “AM Gold,” last year.

Better Than Ezra will open the 7 p.m. concert. Tickets start at $34 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets also will be available at the Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning March 14.

The Train concert is the eighth show announced for Pinewood Bowl this summer. About a dozen shows are expected to play the bowl between May and September.

