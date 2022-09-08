Top Lincoln area events for Sept. 9-15

Hellzapoppin Sideshow Revue, 7 p.m. Sept. 11, Bourbon Theatre. Come one, come all to see the stage with Short E. Dangerously, aka Shorty, a man cut in half at the waist. He walks bare-handed on broken shards of glass while on fire, along with Cuban hand-balancer Circo Roilan and sideshow starlet Willow Lauren, who will perform the bladebox of death, eat razor blades and fire, all along side "The Govna."

That would be Bryce "The Govna" Graves. The founder, ringleader and master of ceremonies of Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow, which will bring its world-renowned bizarre theatrical performance back to the Bourbon Theatre Sunday.

Dirty Honey, 8 p.m. Sept. 13, Bourbon Theatre. During the encore of Dirty Honey’s June 2021 Bourbon Theatre show, singer Marc LaBelle repeatedly exclaimed that it was the best crowd and best night of the band’s tour and he talked about returning to Lincoln as soon as possible.

That’s because the nearly full-house, multigenerational audience was fully engaged with the band’s Aerosmith-meets-AC/DC sonic assault and into its high-energy stage show that was pure rock.

As soon as possible is Tuesday, when the independent rock outfit and Dorothy, another hot rising blue-rock band, will hit Bourbon on their California Dreamin' tour.

The Steel Wheels, 6 p.m. Sept. 14, Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center. Virginia Americana band The Steel Wheels will play a free show on the Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center plaza as part of the Nebraska Bluegrass Concert Series.

Formed in 2005 as a vehicle for lead singer, guitarist and banjoist Trent Wagler’s songwriting, the band released several albums under his name before becoming The Steel Wheels with the release of 2010’s "Red Wing." They’ve now released four more albums, including the pandemic-inspired “Everyone’s Got a Song Vol. 1” and “Vol. 2” that are made up of songs the band wrote based on stories they heard from their fans.

If you're going, bring a lawn chair for seating.