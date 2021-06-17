Tommy Shaw, Styx release new album ahead of Lincoln concert

After spending a year mostly trapped inside his Nashville home, Tommy Shaw needed to sharpen his guitar chops and do a little singing before Styx headed out to play its first post-pandemic shows.
So, like thousands of aspiring guitarists, he was going to put on some music and play along.
But the recordings weren’t Styx albums. Rather, they were prepared for him and the other members of the long running classic rock band by their longtime sound engineer.
“Our front-of-house guy is incredible,” Shaw said a couple weeks ago. “He records every single show. He put together some of his favorite performances, mixed it, and we put them out for people to listen to and have a live Styx show.
“I asked, ‘could you do one of those for me and take my parts out?’ He did it, and I’ve been playing along with it at home..”
Not included in those recordings, however, are songs from “Crash of the Crown,” the band’s new album that drops Friday and provides the impetus for "The Return," a tour that will bring Styx back to Pinewood Bowl Thursday.
Recorded over the last year, “Crash of the Crown” is filled with songs that take on social and personal crises, but largely come to an optimistic end.
"There’s always something going on in the world,” said Shaw, the band’s primary songwriter. “We always try to look to see where there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. And there always is."
Shaw said that two of the songs, “To Those” and “Our Wonderful Lives,” were written during lockdown. Everything else was written years before that.
“Sound the Alarm,” for example, was written in Las Vegas, where Styx was in residence with ex-Eagles guitarist Don Felder. The title cut came to be in a dressing room, where the band turned a Shaw idea into a song.
“Those are my favorite dressing rooms, where we’re all in one room,” he said. “Promoters and venue people think we all want this tiny dressing room for ourselves. More good stuff happens when you’re in a community dressing room.”
Musically, “Crash of the Crown” is an amalgam of styles, ranging from passages of prog and hammering hard rock to blasts of The Beatles -- a mixture that lines up with the music that influenced Shaw when he was growing up in Alabama in the 1960s and early ‘70s.
Styx's staying power, Shaw says, is its ability to go in different directions and have it all on one album. "It could be progressive, it could be church-organish. It could be metal. It could be Americana. We love the art of that.”
That artful versatility extends into putting together a setlist. There are songs, like “Lady,” “Come Sail Away,” “Show Me The Way” and “Mr. Roboto,” that have to be in a Styx show. But ordering them and incorporating new songs is something of an artform, Shaw said.
“When you create a setlist, you want it to build up, then have a little relief, then build up again,” he said. “It’s like in church, when they told you to stand up, sit down, stand up again. You want everybody to be engaged.”
Styx will be joined Friday by Collective Soul, the ‘90s band known for “Shine,” “December,” “The World I Know” and “Heavy.”
“That’s going to be a great show,” Shaw said.
The year-plus of COVID quarantine is Shaw’s longest time off the road since the ‘80s when a he took a break after the birth of his daughter.
“That was self-imposed," he said. "It wasn’t something imposed on me, along with everybody else. I hope I never have to do it again.”
