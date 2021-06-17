Tommy Shaw, Styx release new album ahead of Lincoln concert

After spending a year mostly trapped inside his Nashville home, Tommy Shaw needed to sharpen his guitar chops and do a little singing before Styx headed out to play its first post-pandemic shows.

So, like thousands of aspiring guitarists, he was going to put on some music and play along.

But the recordings weren’t Styx albums. Rather, they were prepared for him and the other members of the long running classic rock band by their longtime sound engineer.

“Our front-of-house guy is incredible,” Shaw said a couple weeks ago. “He records every single show. He put together some of his favorite performances, mixed it, and we put them out for people to listen to and have a live Styx show.

“I asked, ‘could you do one of those for me and take my parts out?’ He did it, and I’ve been playing along with it at home..”

Not included in those recordings, however, are songs from “Crash of the Crown,” the band’s new album that drops Friday and provides the impetus for "The Return," a tour that will bring Styx back to Pinewood Bowl Thursday.

Recorded over the last year, “Crash of the Crown” is filled with songs that take on social and personal crises, but largely come to an optimistic end.