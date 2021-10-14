Today's voice of real country music Chris Stapleton is back in Lincoln, six years after his local debut

The burly, bearded Stapleton never moves far from his microphone during his shows, the biggest ventures are to pick up another guitar. Nor does his band going tearing around the stage. And his shows aren’t production extravaganzas.

“It’s all about the music, not flash on the stage,” Lorenz said. “In the same year, we’ve had Jamey Johnson (at Pinewood Bowl) and now, Chris Stapleton. Those two guys approach it in the same way. We’re here to play these songs, here they are. And they’re great.”

They’re, in fact, great enough to earn Stapleton a nomination for the CMA’s highest honor, entertainer of the year.

Stapleton, who broke through in part because of his opening slot on the Church tour, is paying that forward as well, rotating support slots for some of most highly regarded upcoming country or country adjacent artists.

Friday night, those artists will be Southern rock ‘n’ rollers The Marcus King Band and the English country soul singer Yola, who was nominated for four Grammy Awards last year, including the genre-spanning Best New Artist. Is playing Sister Rosetta Tharpe in Baz Luhrman’s upcoming movie about Elvis Presley and just released her second album “Stand for Myself.”