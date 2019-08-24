Johnny Cash, the Man in Black, is celebrated in "Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash," playing at Lincoln Community Playhouse Sept. 6-8, 13-15 and 20-22.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets start at $25 for adults and $15 for students, and go on sale to the general public Monday, Aug. 26. They may be reserved at lincolnplayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 402-489-7529 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
From the iconic songbook of Johnny Cash comes this unique musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, and home and family. More than two dozen classic hits – including “I Walk the Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Folsom Prison Blues” and the title tune paint a musical portrait of the legendary Man in Black.
The cast consists of area musicians Noah Gose and Chole Gose (The Wildwoods), Tim Tidball (Tidball And Barger/Cold Spring), Stephen Cantarero (Möbius and Jarana) and Brian Foley (a Playhouse favorite). Jamie Bullins is director, with Lucas Kellison as music director, Kayleigh Schadwinkel as choreographer, Kathy Turner as lighting designer, Jamie Bullins as scenic and costume designer, Nick Turner as tech director, and Sara Bournia as stage manager.