Ticket sale date announced for Justin Bieber's Lincoln show

The sale date to get tickets for Justin Bieber's Pinnacle Bank Arena concert was announced Tuesday.
Tickets for the June 16 concert will go on sale Feb. 14 at noon local time at Ticketmaster.com and the arena box office the next day, and an American Express presale begins Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. VIP packages also will be available beginning Jan. 30.
Prices were not yet available.
Feb. 14 is also the date Bieber's new album, "Changes," will be released. The tour will include Kehlani and Jaden Smith.