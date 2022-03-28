Three new shows announced for record Pinewood Bowl concert season

Three more concerts were announced for Pinewood Bowl in what is shaping up as the biggest ever year at the Pioneers Park amphitheater.

Shows by country’s Jake Owen on June 16, reggae rock band Dirty Heads on Aug. 10 and alt rockers Incubus on Sept. 23 bring the announced summer Pinewood concert total to 10.

The record number of shows in the decade that the bowl has offered major concerts is 15, set in 2019.

“It will be (a record this year),” said Tom Lorenz, general manager of ASM-Lincoln, which runs Pinnacle Bank Arena and concerts at Pinewood Bowl. “We know there are at least 16 and there’s a couple others we’re still working on.”

Whatever the final count turns out to be, the record number of Pinewood shows is the result of more than just pent-up demand on the part of artists and audiences after two pandemic years.

It is just as much about the venue and the Lincoln audiences’ response to shows there, Lorenz said.

"There are a lot of people asking us to make it a stop in the summer," he said. "They’re getting response back from artists about the setting, the fact that it’s easy to load in and out. They’re close to the fans and they respond well. It’s a unique setting that the industry has now discovered.”

It’s also because the city, in conjunction with ASM-Lincoln, has made a number of physical improvements at the bowl, which was constructed in 1947, to bring it up to modern standards.

The most important of those improvements was the 2019 construction of a 3,300-square-foot artists building that replaced an old wooden trailer and a smaller dressing room that together were so substandard that groups who had played Pinewood said they would not return if those buildings were still in use.

The new building has eight dressing rooms, each with its own shower – there were no showers anywhere at Pinewood before the construction – along with a large “green room" and offices for production and bowl operations.

The artists building, at $750,000, and the $130,000 to expand the backstage parking and loading plaza were the largest expenditures from a multi-year Pinewood Bowl renovation fund paid for from the Lancaster County-directed Visitors Improvement Fund that is collected through the local lodging tax.

Most of the remainder of the renovation fund has been used for upgrades in the bowl that will debut this summer, including a new box office, a pair of permanent spotlight towers with concession stands below and new sidewalks.

Tickets for the three concerts announced Monday go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets also can be purchased at the Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Owen, who played Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2014, will return to Lincoln on a career renaissance tour that is being powered by his new single “Made for You.”

Incubus, the alt rockers who last year marked the 20th anniversary of their multi-platinum album “Morning View,” will be back in Lincoln for the first time since a 2002 Pershing Center show.

Dirty Heads, known for their combination of alt rock, reggae and hip-hop, is playing Pinewood on a 24-date amphitheater tour that will also include Grammy-nominated SOJA and The Elovaters.

The other announced shows, all on sale are: Styx and Reo Speedwagon, May 10; Earth, Wind & FIre, May 14; Bon Iver, June 18; Tom Segura, July 27, Goo Goo Dolls, July 30, Bonnie Raitt, Aug. 2 and Jim Gaffigan, Aug. 29.

More Pinewood concert announcements are expected in the next two weeks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.