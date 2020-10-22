Third Record Store Day of 2020 set for Saturday

The third installment of Record Store Day 2020 is set for Saturday.

The annual promotion that, since 2008, brings a cascade of special releases to the brick-and-mortar stores every April, was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event, the stores' biggest sales day of the year, was divided into three parts to allow them to operate under COVID-19 safety restrictions.

Among the releases set for Saturday are albums and 45s from The Allman Brothers, Cheap Trick, Miles Davis, Grateful Dead, Maroon 5, Prince, The Rolling Stones and Snoop Dogg.

Lincoln stores participating in Record Store Day are: Backtrack Records, 1549 N. Cotner Blvd., Freedom Rock Records, 134 N. 11th St.; Lefty’s Records, 2776 South St. and Lincoln Vintage Vinyl, 908 N. 70th St.

'Tupperware Party' continues

“Dixie’s Tupperware Party," the one-person comedy show starring Kris Andersson as Southern Tupperware lady Dixie Longate continues its six-day run at the Lied Center for Performing Arts this weekend.

The show, which finds Longate selling Tupperware, like at a real, very adult party, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available at liedcenter.org and by phone at 402-472-4747.

