They're Back: Concerts and crowds return to Lincoln venues

Collective Soul wasn’t supposed to be playing Pinnacle Bank Arena last week.
The 1990s rockers, along with tour mates Styx, had to move their concert from Pinewood Bowl to avoid the rain. And it's a good thing they did so the night before showtime because it began pouring just as the music began.
“Thanks for putting up with this move,” Collective Soul’s Ed Roland told the audience that filled the arena floor. “We wanted to make sure we could have the show, to get back out here and play for you.”
Saving the show, and the Cole Swindell concert the following night, is perhaps the best evidence that after about 15 months with just one big show, concerts are back and everyone involved -- artists, management, venues, crews and fans -- will do whatever is necessary to ensure that the shows go on.
The Styx/Collective Soul and Swindell concerts were the first “new” shows to play Lincoln since the Beach Boys stopped in at Pinewood Bowl last August. The June 11 Jamey Johnson concert, originally a Lincoln on the Streets show, and the Chicago concert the night before Styx, were rescheduled from 2020.
The four Pinewood shows were the start of a post-pandemic avalanche of concerts that was initially expected in late May, but hit last month as COVID-19 restrictions eased and tours could be booked across the country.
“We didn’t know exactly when it would all hit,” said arena general manager Tom Lorenz. “I think some of it is still coming. With COVID still being around on the coasts, some tours are looking at 2022."
The fall promises to be busy. Alabama's 50th anniversary tour is one of the highlights, as well as shows by Brantley Gilbert, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton.
However, there won’t be any Pinewood concerts in July. The Pinewood Bowl musical takes over the Pioneers Park amphitheater each year in July. Had the bowl been available, Lorenz said another three to five shows could have played there over the next four weeks.
August will be a different story. On the 10th, The Avett Brothers and Willie Nelson will play Pinewood, kicking off the biggest music week in Lincoln history. That sold-out show will be followed by two nights of ZooFest, Dropkick Murphys and Rancid at Lincoln on the Streets and the 83,000 ticket sold-out Garth Brooks Memorial Stadium concert.
The first major Pinnacle Bank Arena concert will be the Aug. 20 appearance of Lil Baby. ”That’s going to be huge,” Lorenz said. Winner of BET’s Best Male Hip-Hop Artist award Sunday, Lil Baby will be joined by Lil Durk, with whom he shares the No. 1 album in the country, at the show, which is likely to sell out.
Shows aren’t just back at the arena and Pinewood. They’ve returned to clubs as well -- as have the crowds.
“Our first show back was in mid-March, an acoustic country thing,” said The Royal Grove’s Eli Mardock. “By April and May, we were full on. May was our second highest grossing month ever at the club.”
The Grove’s May shows were mostly country or electronic music, the first genres to be ready to come out as restrictions were lifted. More diverse bookings -- rock, rap, metal, are now happening, filling up club calendars through the end of the year.
“There are still a few things that are getting pushed back to 2022,” Mardock said. “For the most part, country and electronic have been eager to get back at it. … For a lot of people, it’s their first show in a long a time. For a lot of artists, it’s their first show in a long time."
Last weekend, Mardock said Sullivan King (EDM DJ and guitarist) was at The Grove.
"He'd played to 6,000 people at a festival the night before," Mardock said. "It was his first club show in about two years. He said he had way more fun on Saturday in a packed, sweaty club than he did playing to 6,000 people the night before.”
The Bourbon Theatre had a run of rock shows last week with Corey Taylor of Slipknot, Dirty Honey and Myles Kennedy and its calendar is also filling up with new bookings along with rescheduled shows,
"They're popping up out of nowhere all the time," said Bourbon's Andrea Fabiano. "Everything's happening really fast right now. We're jamming all the postponed 2020 concerts and all the 2021 concerts into a six to nine month period."
Last week's Bourbon shows were built at half capacity because of COVID-19 restrictions taht were in place when they were booked in March. That will end when Ashley McBride, the first big show cancelled at Bourbon in March 2020, stops on July 28.
"Our very last show was Friday the 13th in March 2019, that's spooky," Fabiano said. "That (McBride) will be the first one we have back at full capacity. We're basically sold out."
A pair of multi-venue festivals will be back downtown this summer and fall.
Lincoln Exposed, which showcases Lincoln bands and solo artists, is usually held in February. It’s now set for July 23-24 at Bourbon, Zoo Bar, Duffy’s Tavern, Bodega’s Alley and 1867 Bar.
Lincoln Calling, the annual festival that brings in national and regional touring artists along with Nebraska performers, is set for Sept. 23-25 at the same five venues.
The Lincoln Exposed and Lincoln Calling lineups have not yet been announced. Even so, early bird tickets for Lincoln Calling sold out quickly.
While some markets have come out of the pandemic “soft,” with tickets selling below expectations, especially for country, Lincoln has, so far, been the opposite as those who have missed shows have embraced te opportunity to see live music in person.
“I wouldn’t say we’ve heard a lot of concerns about coming back,” Mardock said. “The people coming out really want to be there, really want to see the shows. The artists really want to be there too. It looks like the whole scene is going to come back."
The return of concerts hasn't just brought out audiences and bands. It's taken the show bookers, venue operators and staff from zero to top speed in under a month.
"It's good to be back," Fabiano said. "I don't care if I'm getting worked to the bone."
