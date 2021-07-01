They're Back: Concerts and crowds return to Lincoln venues

“Our first show back was in mid-March, an acoustic country thing,” said The Royal Grove’s Eli Mardock. “By April and May, we were full on. May was our second highest grossing month ever at the club.”

The Grove’s May shows were mostly country or electronic music, the first genres to be ready to come out as restrictions were lifted. More diverse bookings -- rock, rap, metal, are now happening, filling up club calendars through the end of the year.

“There are still a few things that are getting pushed back to 2022,” Mardock said. “For the most part, country and electronic have been eager to get back at it. … For a lot of people, it’s their first show in a long a time. For a lot of artists, it’s their first show in a long time."

Last weekend, Mardock said Sullivan King (EDM DJ and guitarist) was at The Grove.

"He'd played to 6,000 people at a festival the night before," Mardock said. "It was his first club show in about two years. He said he had way more fun on Saturday in a packed, sweaty club than he did playing to 6,000 people the night before.”

The Bourbon Theatre had a run of rock shows last week with Corey Taylor of Slipknot, Dirty Honey and Myles Kennedy and its calendar is also filling up with new bookings along with rescheduled shows,