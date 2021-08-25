'The ultimate drummer' — musicians mourn the death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, one of the greatest in rock history, died Tuesday at the age of 80.

His death comes as the Stones are about to embark on a stadium tour that will begin on Sept. 26 in St. Louis.

It was announced in early August that Watts would miss the tour dates to recover from an unspecified medical procedure. The drummer was previously treated for throat cancer in 2004.

“For once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while,” he said in a statement at that time.

His understudy Steve Jordan, who has played with Keith Richards for years, will back the Stones on the tour.

Watts, who got his first drum kit in 1955, had an early interest in jazz and R&B. He joined Richards, Mick Jagger and Brian Jones in the Stones in January 1963, and became the epitome of precision and drive in rock ’n’ roll.

In addition to being one of three members (with Jagger and Richards) to perform on every Stones album, he also designed the band’s album packages.