The top 25 concerts and top 10 albums of 2019

As the money in the music business moves from selling recordings to selling tickets on tour, the headlines in the music world hit ever closer to home -- in large part because Lincoln has become a top-tier market since the 2013 opening of Pinnacle Bank Arena.

To wit, the song of 2019 was, without question, “Old Town Road,” the hip-hop country earworm from Lil Nas X along with the mullet king, Billy Ray Cyrus. Song No. 2, however, has to be “Truth Hurts,” from Lizzo, 2019’s years-in-the-making, overnight sensation.

Lizzo — the unabashed, body-positive R&B singer, sometimes rapper and full-on entertainer — wound up as the headliner at Omaha’s Maha Music Festival and delivered an hourlong show with her dancers that was great, liberating fun.

Similarly, Cardi B, who was hot as a pistol in the hip-hop world, did her thing for an hour at PBA, one of just a handful of arena shows she performed all year. That’s what they call a good get for Lincoln, and I thought it was excellent.

The biggest buzz in country was generated by an outcry that women don’t get played on country radio, therefore don’t get the sales and streaming and, to some measure, concert attendance they deserve.