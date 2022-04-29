The Summer of Shows -- Record number of concerts likely to come to Lincoln in the next five months

Kevin Cronin is more than ready to come back to Pinewood Bowl next month to kick off what is likely to be a record number of Lincoln summer concerts

The May 10 show by Cronin’s band, REO Speedwagon, and Styx will open at least 15 summer shows at Pinewood, the most ever offered at the Pioneer Park amphitheater in a year.

The featured performers include Earth Wind & Fire, Jack White, Goo Goo Dolls, Bonnie Raitt, ZZ Top and Incubus (see schedule).

The flury of concert announcements is indicative of an avalanche of shows and festivals that will hit clubs, Pinnacle Bank Arena, the Lied Center for Performing Arts and the streets of the Capital City from now through September as the touring industry bounces back from a two-year hiatus in a big way.

It's a national trend.

Live Nation, the world’s largest concert promoter, is predicting a record year. By mid-March, the company had already sold 50 million tickets for its 2022 concerts, about half its total for all of 2019.

Record sales also appear to be trickling down to smaller shows that aren’t promoted by the industry giant, and there could very well be a record number of artists on the road over the next few months.

“It’s nice to see live music is alive and well in America,” Cronin said Tuesday. “We had a couple rough years there. It looks like things are going to get back to somewhat normal at least for outdoor shows. The bands are raring to go. That was the longest time off I’ve had in my professional career. We’re champing at the bit to get going.”

REO actually got going last summer and managed to play about 50 shows in 2021. But it wasn't until last fall that concerts began to reappear in Lincoln.

“It’s been an explosion of shows,” said Bourbon Theatre’s Andrea Fabiano. “Everyone wanted to tour at the same time. It started back in October. We had over 20 shows in the calendar month of October, which is insane.”

That run of concerts continued through the winter and has only accelerated this spring.

Next week, for example, the O street venue will host The HU, a widely hailed Mongolian heavy metal band — “They’re moving up so fast that on the next tour, they might be too big for our room,” Fabiano said.

“There are a couple weeks in late May where we don’t have anything,” Fabiano said. “We’re going to use that time to do some internal improvements. Then it will be back to a lot of shows, it looks like through the rest of the year.”

As the shows have been scheduled over the last few months, the question became "if you book it, will they come?"

The answer, so far, appears to be yes.

“There appears to be enough demand,” said ASM-Lincoln general manager Tom Lorenz. “All the shows got a good start and continue to sell on a regular basis. We know Pinewood shows close well. … We can make the shows work with 3,000 to 4,000 people. That’s where most of them will end up. We can cover the guarantees and expenses and have a successful show with those numbers.”

The same thing holds true at Bourbon. But it took a while before audiences consistently came back for shows.

“It was kind of a mixed bag at the beginning,” Fabiano said. “Stuff that had done well in the past wasn’t and stuff that was new or hadn’t done well before was doing great. Now it’s all kind of gone full circle and everything’s doing well.”

While Pinewood is looking at a record-setting season, Pinnacle Bank Arena will hold only three or four concerts from May through September.

That, in part, is due to the lingering presence of COVID-19 and its variants, which is more easily spread in crowded indoor venues.

Pinewood "is not an inside situation for the artists and the fans,” Lorenz said. “There’s a little less risk than for shows inside. I think that’s why there are so many shows available (for Pinewood) this summer. They’re leaning toward the outside.”

While that’s not ideal for the arena, which has held five concerts in 2022, it’s an overall plus for Lincoln and ASM Global, the management company that runs the arena and bowl concerts.

“The good part of it is we continue to offer people the opportunity to see live music and keep that appetite for concerts going through a summer where there isn’t as much inside,” Lorenz said.

Being outside also will work in favor of an August Jamey Johnson Lincoln on the Streets concert and two festivals that will be downtown — ZooFest in July and Lincoln Calling in September.

The former, which will be headlined by Booker T on its first night and Bobby Rush on its second, takes place entirely on 14th Street in front of the Zoo. The latter, a multivenue affair, utilizes outdoor stages for its biggest shows.

COVID-19 continues to be an issue with bands and their willingness to play indoors.

In the last two weeks, Variety, the New York Times, Pitchfork and the Los Angeles Times have detailed the impact of COVID-19 on the touring industry, especially on bands and solo artists who play small and midsize venues.

About a dozen indie rock bands, from Car Seat Headrest and Low to Spoon and Crowded House, have had to cancel shows or entire tours because of recent COVID-19 outbreaks.

Among those is North Carolina indie stalwarts Superchunk, which took to social media to make the case that despite the end of mandates and disappearance of masks, COVID-19 will plague the industry for months.

“When the band members are the only masked people in the venue, it’s clear that this stage of the pandemic is going to be around for a while,” Superchunk wrote.

The cancellations may very well be dire for the club-level bands, which work on a far smaller margin than those that play bigger venues and can’t afford to lose shows — especially lucrative festival engagements.

But since shows returned last fall, they haven’t had much of an impact on Lincoln.

“The one time that happened was with Theory of a Deadman,” Fabiano said. “10 Years, who was with them, got COVID and had to drop out. We had to give some people refunds from that. That’s the only significant one that’s dropped off.”

It’s likely that a few shows set for Lincoln will be postponed or canceled because artists or crew members have contracted the virus or if more tours are scrubbed because of rising numbers of cases and hospitalizations from the latest variant.

But, Lorenz, Fabiano and Cronin all said, the only thing venues and artists can do now is press forward with shows that are on the books.

“If COVID taught us anything, it’s that the situation is fluid,” Fabiano said. “We take everything in stride. Whatever happens, happens. We can’t control any of that.”

In fact, Cronin said, REO got knocked down by COVID-19 shortly after it returned to touring last summer.

“It was interesting because we got the vaccine, we got the second vaccine and I’m feeling like I’m Superman, nothing could stop us,” Cronin said. “We went in for 2-3 weeks and rehearsed — we hadn’t rehearsed in I can’t remember how long — but we had to shake off the rust. We went out on the first of July and it brought us to our knees by the end of the month.”

But REO got up, returned to the road and in a couple of weeks will rock Pinewood Bowl and start an unprecedented summer of shows in Lincoln.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.