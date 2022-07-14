 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TADASTOCK 3

The Milll at Telegraph hosts TADAStock 3 on Saturday

  • Updated
A scene from TADASTOCK 2020

Cris Rook (left) and Roderick Tilmon sing "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" at the first TADASTOCK show in 2020. The show will return Saturday with a new show and new songs at The Mill at Telegraph.

 COURTESY PHOTO BY MEGAN ROOK

What began in the midst of the pandemic shutdown two years ago as a means of reopening Lincoln's music and theater sectors has blossomed into an annual event.

TADAStock 3 will take place Saturday at 7 p.m., in an open-air setting at the Mill at Telegraph, 330 S. 21st St.

“We started it as a way to connect with our patrons during COVID," said Bob Rook, TADA's executive director. "After that, we found a real demand for it, so we change it up every year with new songs and talent. It’s become an entertaining summer tradition for TADA to collaborate with The Mill in a beautiful outdoor setting.” 

The night of music will have something for everyone — from solos to show-stopping rock ’n’ roll numbers — will again be hosted by Rod Fowler and Bob Rook.

Vocalists include Judy Anderson, Catherine Bobst, David Claus, Kylie Ensrud, Paula Kaslon, Cris Rook, Gavin Rasmussen, Lisa Taylor, Roderick Tilmon, Bret Olsen, Jacob Vanderford and Sandy Van Pelt.

People are also reading…

Each will be accompanied by a band led by Alicia Opoku on keyboard, Dietrich Hitt on drums and Malcolm Opoku on bass.

General admission seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Mill will supply all chairs. The doors open at 6 p.m.

The alternate weather date due to rain or extreme heat will be Sunday. Advance purchase of tickets at tadatheatre.info is recommended.

