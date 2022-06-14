The Menzingers, Tank and the Bangas, Nikki Lane to headline Lincoln Calling 2022

Punk pop band The Menzingers, hip-hop/funk/soul group Tank and the Bangas and country singer and songwriter Nikki Lane will headline Lincoln Calling when the music and arts festival returns downtown Sept. 22-24.

The 19th edition of Lincoln Calling, which features a mix of national headliners, up-and-coming artists from around the country and Lincoln and Omaha bands, will be a return to normal after two years of scrambling to put on a festival in any possible manner.

“We’re all really excited for this year,” said executive director Shannon Claire. “Pushing through the last two years has been really tough, with having to go digital in 2020 and last year, moving everything outside two weeks before the festival. We’re excited to get the venues back and to bring a bigger lineup than we’ve been able to do the last couple years.”

The venues are Duffy’s Tavern, 1867 Bar, Bodega’s Alley and the Zoo Bar. The festival’s three main stages will be at the Bourbon Theatre (inside), and Duffy’s Backlot and the Night Market on 14th Street between O and P streets (outside).

The latter is where Tank and the Bangas, a New Orleans outfit, will make its Lincoln Calling appearance, two years after it was originally booked to play the festival.

“I saw them in Austin in 2012, I think it was, when we were doing Nebraska Exposed at South By Southwest,” Claire said. “They were great. I was like a super fangirl, right up front. I thought, 'They have to come to Lincoln, they’d be great for an outdoor stage at Lincoln Calling.' We finally got them here.”

Tank and the Bangas will headline the Night Market stage on Sept. 23. Lane, who played the Nebraska Folk and Roots Festival and a Vega show several years ago, will headline that stage on Sept. 24, just a few days after “Denim and Diamonds," her first album in five years, is released.

Lincoln Calling partnered with the Bourbon Theatre to bring The Menzingers on the Ohio punk band’s tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of the album “On the Impossible Past," which they will play in its entirety.

“A lot of Menzingers fans are going to be real excited about that show," Claire said. “Their management added a couple dates to the tour for people like us. It’s pretty early on in their run. It should be one of the big draws of the festival."

Partially because the Night Market is one of this year’s main stages, the art and makers booths that had filled the south half of the 14th Street block are going to move to the new Tower Square Community Village, a partnership with the Lincoln Arts Council that will close 13th Street from P to Q streets.

Artist vendors, many who couldn’t fit into the Lincoln Arts Festival this weekend, interactive art installations, nonprofit booths and live music will be in the village on the Friday night and Saturday of the festival. The all-ages, family-friendly village will be free to all.

Other top-line Lincoln Calling festival artists announced Tuesday are: Canadian-Chilean pop artist Lido Pimienta, L.A. surf punks Together Pangea and veteran R&B/soul singer Lady Wray. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” queens Roxxxy Andrews and Coco Montrese will join Lincoln and Omaha artists in the festival’s drag show, one of the most popular events last year.

Vision Maker Media, a nonprofit organization that creates and shares stories by and for Native Americans, will hold its second Lincoln Calling music showcase. And comedy will return to the festival with Nebraska expat Joey Z and his “Glo Show.”

Local and regional artists booked for Lincoln Calling 2022 are: Blvck Hippie, Kiss the Tiger, Plack Blague, Float Like A Buffalo, Weakened Friends, Case Oats, MAITA, BIB, David Nance Band, M34N STR33T, Salt Creek, MVTANT, The Real Zebos, Tylynn, Steady Wells, Cat Piss, The Cavves, Karen Meat, Mad Dog and The 20/20s, Uh Oh, Pagan Athletes, Myles Jasnowski, Emily Bass and The Near Miracle, Verse and the Vices, The Crooked Rugs, Saving Fiona, Live Lyve, Wick O’Rya and MotHawk.

Presale tickets for $45 will be available to Lincoln Calling e-newsletter subscribers Tuesday through Thursday. A limited number of $55 tickets go on sale to the public Friday with tickets increasing to $65 after the $55 tickets have sold out.

To sign up for the newsletter and/or buy tickets, go to lincolncalling.com.

Day passes for the festival will go on sale in July after the festival’s second announcement of artists, showcases, workshops and panels that’s set for July 12.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

