The Menzingers and Nikki Lane to headline Lincoln Calling Saturday

Tank and the Bangas, along with veteran punk pop band The Menzingers and country singer and songwriter Nikki Lane, will headline Lincoln Calling Friday and Saturday.

The 19th edition of Lincoln Calling, which features a mix of national headliners, up-and-coming artists from around the country, and Lincoln and Omaha bands, will take place on seven stages at five downtown venues this weekend.

The venues are Duffy’s Tavern, 1867 Bar, Bodega’s Alley, the Bourbon Theatre and the Zoo Bar, with outdoor stages at Duffy’s Backlot and on 14th Street between O and P streets.

Lane, who played the Nebraska Folk and Roots Festival and a Vega show several years ago, will headline the Night Market stage at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, the day after “Denim and Diamonds,’ her first album in five years is been released.

Lincoln Calling partnered with the Bourbon Theatre to bring The Menzingers, on the Ohio punk band’s tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of the album “On the Impossible Past,’ which they will play in its entirety starting at 10 p.m. Saturday at the Bourbon.

Other top-line Lincoln Calling festival artists announced Tuesday are: Canadian-Chilean pop artist Lido Pimienta, LA surf punks Together Pangea and veteran R&B/soul singer Lady Wray. And “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” queens Roxxxy Andrews and Coco Montrese will join Lincoln and Omaha artists in the festival’s drag show, one of the most popular events last year.

Vision Maker Media, a nonprofit organization that creates and shares stories by and for Native Americans, will hold its second Lincoln Calling music showcase.

Local and regional artists booked for Lincoln Calling 2022 are: Blvck Hippie, Kiss the Tiger, Plack Blague, Float Like A Buffalo, Weakened Friends, Case Oats, MAITA, BIB, David Nance Band, M34N STR33T, Salt Creek, MVTANT, The Real Zebos, Tylynn, Steady Wells, Cat Piss, The Cavves, Karen Meat, Mad Dog and The 20/20s, Uh Oh, Pagan Athletes, Myles Jasnowski, Emily Bass and The Near Miracle, Verse and the Vices, The Crooked Rugs, Saving Fiona, Live Lyve, Wick O’Rya and MotHawk.

Festival passes are $65. Daily passes for Friday and Saturday are $40. Passes are available at lincolncalling.com and will be available at the venues.