The Krayolas create touching holiday classic with "Christmas With My Dad"

Saldana, who wrote the song and produced the recording, said he made the song a bouncy ‘60s pop number “so it wouldn’t be so sad” and folks wouldn’t “tear up on it.” That didn’t work -- at least on the first hearing.

The Krayolas pressed up some 45s -- their first in 32 years -- backing the new song with a remixed “Christmas Time," a don’t-forget homage to the “wonderful beautiful child” that the Tex-Mex Beatles originally recorded in 1979.

Then they put together a six-cut, five-song EP that includes two versions of “Christmas Time," a couple of previously released songs and another new holiday composition, “Flaco’s Little Red Wagon.”

That would be Flaco Jimenez, the legendary Texas Tornado accordionist, who Saldana went to see play in a San Antonio dive bar in September.

“Afterward, we were hanging out on a back patio and Flaco started telling me a story about a childhood memory of a Christmas gift he loved — a little red wagon,” Saldana wrote in a text message. “He said he wished he could write a Christmas song about where the kid just wants the same little wagon every year under the tree — the same old wagon every year. He was getting real sentimental about.