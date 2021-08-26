The indie Queen returns: Neko Case and semi popular music

Neko Case is an indie rock queen.
One of the best singers working today, Case has expressively spun her sonic stories for more than two decades, as member of the Canadian indie rock ensemble The New Pornographers, as a solo artist and with her band, Her Boyfriends.
With seven albums under her name, including 2006’s breakthrough “Fox Confessor Brings the Flood” and eight more with the New Pornographers, Case has been prolific since she began her career in Vancouver in 1994.
Known for her smoky contralto and the beauty of her music, that has moved through shades of country from light to dark and spins in classic pop elements, she’s one of the most critically acclaimed artists of 2000s and an enduring presence on the indie rock scene, as a solo artist and with the New Pornographers.
Most recently, Case’s chillingly beautiful take on “Be and Bring Me Home” is one of the standout tracks on the Roky Erickson tribute album “May the Circle Be Unbroken” where she’s part of a lineup that includes ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons, Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, Margo Price and Lucinda Williams.
And, in late June, her “Thrice All American” was the first song Bruce Springsteen played in his Sirius/XM dj show of songs about “My Hometown.”
“What a voice she has,” Springsteen said after the song played. “There’s something in the very directness of that voice that makes her stand out from her contemporaries, and she’s one of my favorite singers.”
Tuesday night, that voice will return to Lincoln, where Case has been performing since a Knickerbockers show in 2002. She'll be at the Bourbon Theatre, where she celebrated her 48th birthday in 2018.
So why, with all of her accolades and talent, isn’t Case playing Pinnacle Bank Arena or Pinewood Bowl?
She’s a perfect example of what Village Voice rock critic Robert Christgau called “semi popular music” -- that is music that has all qualities needed to be at the top of the musical ladder, except “popularity” -- as measured by hit records, radio play and audience size.
Back in 1970, when he coined the term, Christgau was talking about the Flying Burrito Brothers, whose debut album helped define country rock but who didn’t hit like The Byrds and the Stooges, who despite their critical acclaim and the attention-magnet frontman Iggy Pop never came close to popular.
Fast forward 50 years and “semi-popular” covers the vast majority of artists and their music. That is they’ve written great songs, made top notch records, developed a loyal fanbase, but haven’t received the exposure needed to become “popular,” a task that is even more difficult in the streaming era, where music listening has become passive and where radio play is restricted to a few songs in a few formats.
That leaves Case and her contemporaries playing venues in the 400 to 1,500 seat range.
“It’s pretty shocking the caliber of artists that come through here that will never see a much larger venue to play,” said Andrea Fabiano, who handles the Bourbon’s booking. “I think of Gregory Alan Isakov. He’s a brilliant artist and he’s grown a lot in Lincoln over the years, but it doesn’t feel like he’ll ever make it to the Pinewood level.”
Nor are the overwhelming majority of artists who play the Bourbon, the Royal Grove, Duffy’s Tavern, the Rococo Theatre, the Zoo Bar or 1867 Bar ever likely to make it into the rarified air of an arena concert.
“That doesn’t make them any less quality,” said Pinnacle Bank Arena manager Tom Lorenz “They’re not drawing 8 or 10 or 15,000. Most artists will never do that. I think there’s a smaller and smaller pool of artists that can draw 10,000 or more, the market is so segmented.”
In fact, there are only about 150 arena level acts working at any time. That’s 150 out of tens of thousands of artists in dozens of genres. The numbers are almost as small -- 200-250 for artists who can draw 4,000 to 6,000, and play places like Pinewood Bowl.
The latter includes the likes of The Avett Brothers, who have taken a step up the ladder and veterans like Pat Benetar and Rick Springfield, who have sustained their careers in smaller venues.
“To get to the arena level now, I think it’s clearly younger or the rare classic act, Elton, Metallica, U2,” Lorenz said. “Most of the younger artists are pop and hip-hip. Country is holding its own. For rock bands and singer songwriters, there are fewer and fewer at that level.”
Semi popularity can also be seen in the record stores, where in the Spotify era albums sell in limited quantity.
“There’s quite a few artists like that, where I’ll sell three or four of them, then I get another one in and it sits there,” said Lefty’s Records Les Greer. “The stuff that sells is pop stuff. If (artists like Case) were back in the ’70s, they might sell more than they do, because they don’t get the exposure now.”
Nor do the record sales and streaming payments provide enough money for the artists to live on, as they were able to do through the early 2000s.
“They don’t make much money off the music anymore,” Greer said. “That’s why so many of them are touring. They don’t get squat from Spotify and album and CD sales aren’t what they used to be. So they have to tour to make anything.”
Case will play to 400 to 500 people at the Bourbon Tuesday in the first Lincoln show that will required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry. Only one person received a refund when the vaccination policy was announced -- evidence of the loyalty of Case’s audience and, to some measure, who makes up her fanbase.
And those fans, Fabiano said, want to see artists like Case in smaller venues, not a cavernous arena.
“Some high quality artists like Neko and Gregory, more storytelling type artists, just fit in the more intimate venues,” Fabiano said. “It doesn’t really work in a large setting, for the artist and the audience. They want to feel like they’re in it with that performer. The artists have something special that has nothing to do with ticket sales.”
