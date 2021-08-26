The indie Queen returns: Neko Case and semi popular music

Semi popularity can also be seen in the record stores, where in the Spotify era albums sell in limited quantity.

“There’s quite a few artists like that, where I’ll sell three or four of them, then I get another one in and it sits there,” said Lefty’s Records Les Greer. “The stuff that sells is pop stuff. If (artists like Case) were back in the ’70s, they might sell more than they do, because they don’t get the exposure now.”

Nor do the record sales and streaming payments provide enough money for the artists to live on, as they were able to do through the early 2000s.

“They don’t make much money off the music anymore,” Greer said. “That’s why so many of them are touring. They don’t get squat from Spotify and album and CD sales aren’t what they used to be. So they have to tour to make anything.”

Case will play to 400 to 500 people at the Bourbon Tuesday in the first Lincoln show that will required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry. Only one person received a refund when the vaccination policy was announced -- evidence of the loyalty of Case’s audience and, to some measure, who makes up her fanbase.

And those fans, Fabiano said, want to see artists like Case in smaller venues, not a cavernous arena.