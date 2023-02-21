The Head and the Heart and Father John Misty will play Pinewood Bowl on Aug. 18 on a co-headlining show that pairs two of today’s leading artists that mix folk into their indie rock.

Seattle band The Head and the Heart will be touring in support of “Every Shade of Blue,” its fifth album, released in January 2022.

The band, formed through a series of open mic nights at a Seattle pub, released its first album in 2011 and saw lead vocalist Josiah Johnson leave the group in 2015 to be replaced by Jonathan Russell. The band has become, over the years, a festival staple, playing Coachella, Lollapalooza and Des Moines’ Hinterland.

Father John Misty will begin a solo tour in support of his critically acclaimed 2022 album “Chloe and The Next 20th Century” in Europe Saturday and will play a month’s worth of headlining U.S. dates in April before teaming up with The Head and the Heart in August.

The singer/songwriter/producer -- real name Joshua Michael Tillman -- was a member of the folk-rock band Fleet Foxes for eight years before taking on the Father John Misty performing moniker in 2012.

He’s released five solo albums, including the Grammy-nominated “Helplessness Blues” — in the folk category and “Pure Comedy,” which won a packaging Grammy in the alternative music category.

Miya Folick will open the 6:30 p.m. concert.

Tickets for the show start at $36 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets also will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office.

The Head and the Heart/Father and John Misty show is the fifth concert announced for Pinewood Bowl this summer. The others: Chicago, May 12; Tracy Lawrence and Gary Allan, May 18; Tedeschi Trucks Band, July 25; Trombone Shorty and Ziggy Marley, Aug. 11.

