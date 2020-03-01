The final concert: Ann Chang, Lied Center's artistic director, retiring Sunday

Ann Chang had a mission when she was appointed interim executive director of the Lied Center for Performing Arts in 2008 — to bring some of the world’s greatest artists to Lincoln.
For 12 years, Chang has done just that, the first year as interim director and, since 2009, as artistic director, bringing in the top classical music performers and the world’s best orchestras that the Lied audience desired.
“They wanted more programming that they could get behind, that they could understand, that they could be proud of,” she said. “I started bringing back some really important works, mostly concentrating on the classical. The first year I brought Wynton Marsalis and Yo-Yo Ma. And then, my goal was always to create a piano series. You know I was slightly biased toward piano.”
That’s because Chang is a pianist who came to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1995. She served as senior lecturer and then associate professor of practice in the Glenn Korff School of Music where her responsibilities included teaching all levels of applied piano lessons and coaching chamber music ensembles.
Chang created the Lied's piano series — now three concerts a year from the likes of Lucas Debargue and Gabriela Montero — by forming a “piano circle” of interested donors. The piano circle, which also supports the Lied’s Piano Academy for high school students, is one of Chang’s greatest accomplishments, said Bill Stephan, the Lied Center's executive director.
Appropriately, Chang will mark her retirement from the Lied with Sunday’s concert by pianist Barry Douglas. A post-concert reception for Chang is at 6 p.m. in the Lied Commons.
Sunday is also Chang's 57th birthday.
Chang’s effort to bring the world’s top orchestras to Lincoln came to fruition in 2014 when the Cleveland Orchestra, widely regarded as America’s top symphony, played the Lied Center. That performance came after “a lot of calls and a lot of begging,” Chang said. And in selling out the Lincoln performance, “it validated my belief that putting great things on stage will be accepted and recognized by the audience.”
The parade of orchestras through the Lied has continued since 2014 with appearances by the Chicago Symphony, the Russian National Orchestra, Boston Pops, Russia’s Mariinsky Orchestra and the San Francisco Symphony.
Perhaps the highlight of Chang’s tenure was the 2018 appearance of the American Ballet Theatre along with the St. Louis Symphony.
“It's hard enough putting in an orchestra, and in paying for all that,” Chang said. “And then, paying for American Ballet Theatre. It was just a lot of moving parts that had to be put together to make that happen — some very generous donations and, of course, our community that came out for that …"
The show featured dance superstar Misty Copeland as a magnetic Firebird.
“It was an embarrassment of riches,” Chang said.
Chang’s contributions to the Lied's schedule went beyond pianists and symphonies.
“Ann has very eclectic musical tastes and interests,” Stephan said. “Some of the artists we brought in wouldn’t have been here except for Ann, like Stefon Harris this year and David Krakauer, the great clarinetist and klezmer artist. And Emanuel Ax, certainly.”
And she impacted the Lincoln community beyond the Lied Center, founding the Meadowlark Music Festival, serving as vice chair of the Woods Charitable Fund from 2007-10 and working on numerous community boards.
Chang was asked what she hoped would be her Lincoln legacy.
“I think what I'd like to be maybe remembered for is I had an equal amount of eye and attention on quality of what we put on stage, and bringing the audience into appreciating it.
“Sometimes it's easy to say, 'Well, when you build it they will come.' But I'd like to think that I thought of all the angles, all the possibilities of a performance and tried to make it accessible, make it appreciated by as many people in Lincoln as possible.”
Chang will be moving to Chicago, where she’ll pursue her musical career in performance and presentation while being close to her recently widowed mother.
But, Stephan said, she will continue to have an impact on the Lied for years to come through symphonies booked years in advance and the piano series.
“Ann made tremendous contributions to the Lied Center and the arts in Nebraska,” Stephan said. "Her legacy will live on whenever they are being presented.”
