The final concert: Ann Chang, Lied Center's artistic director, retiring Sunday

The show featured dance superstar Misty Copeland as a magnetic Firebird.

“It was an embarrassment of riches,” Chang said.

Chang’s contributions to the Lied's schedule went beyond pianists and symphonies.

“Ann has very eclectic musical tastes and interests,” Stephan said. “Some of the artists we brought in wouldn’t have been here except for Ann, like Stefon Harris this year and David Krakauer, the great clarinetist and klezmer artist. And Emanuel Ax, certainly.”

And she impacted the Lincoln community beyond the Lied Center, founding the Meadowlark Music Festival, serving as vice chair of the Woods Charitable Fund from 2007-10 and working on numerous community boards.

Chang was asked what she hoped would be her Lincoln legacy.

“I think what I'd like to be maybe remembered for is I had an equal amount of eye and attention on quality of what we put on stage, and bringing the audience into appreciating it.

“Sometimes it's easy to say, 'Well, when you build it they will come.' But I'd like to think that I thought of all the angles, all the possibilities of a performance and tried to make it accessible, make it appreciated by as many people in Lincoln as possible.”