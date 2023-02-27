The Black Keys and The Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald will each play Pinewood Bowl in August.

The Black Keys — guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney — will be making their Lincoln debut at the Aug. 27 show. The Doobie Brothers' Aug. 20 show is part of the band’s 50th anniversary tour that has brought singer McDonald and guitarists Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee back on the road together for the first time in 25 years.

One of the 21st century’s biggest rock bands, The Black Keys headlined the official Super Bowl pregame party two weeks ago and will tour Europe before returning to the U.S. for a summer tour that will bring them to Lincoln.

Emerging from Akron, Ohio, in 2001, The Black Keys have thrown garage rock, lo-fi, blues, and psychedelia into a blender across their 11 studio albums. They’ve won six Grammy Awards, including best rock album for 2013’s “El Camino” which is getting a 10th anniversary rerelease this year.

The duo’s 2021 album “Delta Kream” was made up of 11 covers of north Mississippi hill country blues songs that are Auerbach’s strongest influence. Last year’s “Dropout Boogie” channels those blues ala R.L. Burnside with their driving rock ‘n’ roll.

The Doobie Brothers, who added 35 dates to their tour Monday, are celebrating a half-century of music-making and last year’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Best known for hits like “China Grove,” “Black Water,” “What a Fool Believes" and “Real Love,” The Doobie Brothers have sold nearly 50 million albums and earned a rare diamond album (sales of 10 million) for their greatest hits package “Best of the Doobies.”

Formed in San Jose, California, as a “biker rock” band in 1970 — yes, the name was earned because they were constantly smoking pot — The Doobie Brothers broke through with their 1972 second album “Toulouse Street” that contained the hits “Listen to the Music” and “Jesus is Just Alright.”

McDonald joined the group in 1975 and along with fellow Steely Dan alumni Jeff “Skunk” Baxter changed the band’s sound to smooth “yacht rock” which it purveyed until its first breakup in 1982. The Doobie Brothers reunited for touring in 1993 and have continued to do so with occasional appearances by McDonald since then.

Tickets for The Black Keys start at $49 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets for The Doobie Brothers start at $62 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 10. Tickets for both shows will be available at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets can also be purchased at the Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

With Monday’s two announcements, seven shows are now set for Pinewood Bowl this summer. The others are: Chicago, May 12; Tracy Lawrence and Gary Allan, May 18; Tedeschi Trucks Band, July 25; Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley, Aug. 11 and The Head and The Heart and Father John Misty, Aug. 18.

