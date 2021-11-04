The Big Drop-off — Few shows set for Lincoln through the end of the year

From mid-June, when Jamey Johnson returned concerts to Pinewood Bowl, through Oct. 15, when Chris Stapleton played his rescheduled Pinnacle Bank Arena date, Lincoln has had a strong run of shows and festivals, bouncing back from a year-long shutdown.
But, that run has largely come to a screeching halt.
There are no more arena shows slated until January, only one non-holiday concert set for the Lied Center for Performing Arts and less than a dozen notable shows in local venues through the end of the year.
Blame the dramatic drop-off on COVID-19.
Major concerts were expected in large quantities this fall as arena-level artists jumped at the chance to get back on the road after sitting home for more than a year.
It won't happen.
Many “legacy” artists, whose primary audiences are age 50 and up, opted not to tour until 2022 for health reasons and because they rightfully suspected the older crowds would not come out during the lingering pandemic.
Others were reluctant to schedule long tours with the looming possibility of COVID-created cancellations of enough dates to make the tours nonprofitable. As a result, they held off booking.
“They didn’t come out,” said arena general manager Tom Lorenz. “It just stopped. We’re starting to see some holds again for March, April, May and June. That’s the timeframe when all the shows will start to come back.”
That drop-off holds true in Omaha as well. The only concerts set for CHI Health Center are a rescheduled from 2020 Dan + Shay show on Nov. 12 and James Taylor and Jackson Browne on Dec. 7.
Smaller concerts by Styx and Cody Johnson are scheduled for the Ralston Arena.
The delayed rollout of tours will linger into 2022 here, even if the those tours start in February and March elsewhere.
“Any tour that does go out is going to hit larger cities to begin with,” Lorenz said. “It’s going to be awhile for them to filter into Omaha, Lincoln, Des Moines.”
The same dynamics of older audiences and cancellation concerns are hitting small halls and club shows as well.
Pollstar, the national concert industry website, lists just six Lincoln club shows during November and December -- Michael W. Smith at the Rococo Theatre Monday, Squirrel Nut Zippers, Theory of a Deadman and GWAR at the Bourbon Theatre, Blue Oyster Cult at The Royal Grove and Sue Foley at the Zoo Bar.
While there are a few other shows that probably should be on the Pollstar calendar, including Jo Dee Messina at the Royal Grove Nov. 12 and Lorie Line’s annual Rococo Christmas concert, there’s not going to be a multi-show week of national touring acts for most of the next two months.
That’s not unusual from mid-December through mid-January, when most tours take time off for the holidays. But the slowdown is earlier and bigger this year.
Two years ago, the Lied Center drew record crowds to a 12-day, 15-show October run of “The Phantom of the Opera.” This season, Lied’s musicals, with the exception of “Escape to Margaritaville,” are set for next year.
The final non-holiday concert of the 2021 at Lied will take place Monday with classical music superstar pianist Yuja Wang and violinist Lionidas Kavakos.
That end-of-the-year drop-off, however, shouldn’t be attributed to COVID, said Lied Deputy Director Matthew Boring.
“That’s not what we’re seeing right now,” Boring said. “All the Broadway tours are still running nationally and we’re not seeing concerts canceled. For us, it’s a matter of fitting things into the calendar.”
Those things are primarily local and regional performances that begin with a rental piano trio concert presented by the Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music Thursday and a Nov. 12 concert by Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra.
“One of the big things for us is we always host, annually, the Nebraska Music Educators Conference with all the all-state bands,” Boring said. “That takes a full week off the calendar. Then the next week is Thanksgiving and December brings the annual holiday shows.”
Those local shows always include Lincoln’s Symphony’s “Deck The Halls” holiday concert, the Cornhusker Marching Band’s highlights concert and the Lincoln Ballet Midwest performances of “The Nutcracker,” which, with rehearsals, take up most of December.
Mannheim Steamroller will play two nights with its popular Christmas concert and a rental performance by Martina McBride will make up the remainder of the 2021 offerings at Lied.
The good news is that shows will start returning on New Year’s Day when country-soul artist Charley Crockett will play the Bourbon Theatre. Eric Church will return to the arena on Jan. 7 and the Lied season will resume with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra on Jan. 13.
“Things will be coming back, maybe slower than we’d like or expected,” Lorenz said. “But they will come back. It’s just going to be a couple more months before that starts.”
Photos: Venue change allows Styx to rock out at Pinnacle
Styx concert, 6.24
Styx concert, 6.24
Styx concert, 6.24
Styx concert, 6.24
Styx concert, 6.24
Styx concert, 6.24
Styx concert, 6.24
Styx concert, 6.24
Styx concert, 6.24
Styx concert, 6.24
Styx concert, 6.24
Styx concert, 6.24
Styx concert, 6.24
Styx concert, 6.24
Styx concert, 6.24
Styx concert, 6.24
Styx concert, 6.24
Styx concert, 6.24
Styx concert, 6.24
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott