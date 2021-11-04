The Big Drop-off — Few shows set for Lincoln through the end of the year

From mid-June, when Jamey Johnson returned concerts to Pinewood Bowl, through Oct. 15, when Chris Stapleton played his rescheduled Pinnacle Bank Arena date, Lincoln has had a strong run of shows and festivals, bouncing back from a year-long shutdown.

But, that run has largely come to a screeching halt.

There are no more arena shows slated until January, only one non-holiday concert set for the Lied Center for Performing Arts and less than a dozen notable shows in local venues through the end of the year.

Blame the dramatic drop-off on COVID-19.

Major concerts were expected in large quantities this fall as arena-level artists jumped at the chance to get back on the road after sitting home for more than a year.

It won't happen.

Many “legacy” artists, whose primary audiences are age 50 and up, opted not to tour until 2022 for health reasons and because they rightfully suspected the older crowds would not come out during the lingering pandemic.

Others were reluctant to schedule long tours with the looming possibility of COVID-created cancellations of enough dates to make the tours nonprofitable. As a result, they held off booking.