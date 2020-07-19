Texas country singer Granger Smith set to play The Railyard Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Granger Smith, and his comedic alter ego Earl Dibbles Jr., will play the Railyard on Thursday in the first major show to be presented in the outdoor venue created by the closing of Canopy Street in the Haymarket.

Smith will be playing a socially distanced show. He did his first such concert on July 4 at a Texas minor league baseball park where seating was 30 feet away from the stage and spread throughout the venue.

He told Taste of Country he was prepared to stop the show if proper distancing practices were not followed.

“That’s including if, five minutes before the show, say the crowd rushes the stage unexpectedly, I’m not going out there,” he said. “We had to make those kind of decisions. The band would ask, ‘What happens if they rush the stage four songs in?' I said 'OK, I’m going to walk off and then there’s going to be a PA announcement that says the show will not continue until this gets back in order.'”

The number of tickets for Thursday’s show will be limited “so everyone who attends will have ample space to social distance at this outdoor event,” organizers say on the ticket sales webpage. Advance tickets are $20 at universe.com. Day of show admission will be $25.