Texas country singer Granger Smith set to play The Railyard Thursday

Granger Smith, and his comedic alter ego Earl Dibbles Jr., will play the Railyard on Thursday in the first major show to be presented in the outdoor venue created by the closing of Canopy Street in the Haymarket.
Smith will be playing a socially distanced show. He did his first such concert on July 4 at a Texas minor league baseball park where seating was 30 feet away from the stage and spread throughout the venue.
He told Taste of Country he was prepared to stop the show if proper distancing practices were not followed.
“That’s including if, five minutes before the show, say the crowd rushes the stage unexpectedly, I’m not going out there,” he said. “We had to make those kind of decisions. The band would ask, ‘What happens if they rush the stage four songs in?' I said 'OK, I’m going to walk off and then there’s going to be a PA announcement that says the show will not continue until this gets back in order.'”
The number of tickets for Thursday’s show will be limited “so everyone who attends will have ample space to social distance at this outdoor event,” organizers say on the ticket sales webpage. Advance tickets are $20 at universe.com. Day of show admission will be $25.
Smith, who has been coming to Lincoln from Texas for years, sold out the Bourbon Theatre in 2017, his most recent local appearance. At that time, he had a No. 1 country hit with “Blackbird Song” from his 2016 debut album “Remington.”
Thursday’s show is the first of four outdoor concerts Smith will perform in Nebraska, South Dakota and Iowa next week.
McBryde's show again postponed
The Ashley McBryde concert that had been set for the Bourbon Theatre on Thursday has been postponed for the second time.
McBryde had been slated to play the Bourbon on March 19. That was postponed in the early days of the coronavirus shutdown. The show will now either be set for October or next year.
“We’re trying to be socially responsible and not open if we can help it — as much as we’d like to,” the theater's Andrea Fabiano said.
Zoo fundraiser set for Bellevue
Four Nebraska bands will come together July 25 for “Spaced Out: A Concert Benefiting the Zoo Bar” at Falconwood Park in Bellevue.
The evening-long event, sponsored by the Blues Society of Omaha, will raise funds for Lincoln’s iconic roots music club, which, like other live music venues, has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic and shutdown.
“Anyone that knows (Zoo owner) Pete Watters won’t be surprised to hear he was resistant to the offer of a benefit, because so many other people are hurting right now,” organizer Terry O’Halloran wrote in the Facebook post announcing the event. “When I explained that he’d be cheating his friends’ bands out of a fun gig (albeit not their most lucrative gig), Pete conceded and is looking forward to celebrating live music with y’all.”
The event will take place at the Bellevue park, once known as Sokol Park, that is the home of the Hullabaloo, Fishfest and Tinyfest Midwest festivals and regularly shows drive-in movies in the summer.
Falconwood Park has hosted outdoor, drive-in concerts since gathering restrictions were eased in May.
The music begins at 6 p.m. with the Hector Anchondo Band, followed by Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal at 7, Sebastian Lane Band at 8, Kris Lager Band at 9 and JAM featuring Kris Lager Band, Heather Newman, LaFever and more at 10.
Tickets for the event are $20 and are available at zoobar.com. VIP packages are also available.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter
@KentWolgamott
