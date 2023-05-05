Jazz in June will return for its 31st season, with Lincoln favorite Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience capping it's month-long lineup of regional jazz artists.

Simien who will be at Jazz in June on June 28, last played Lincoln, at the Zoo Bar, in 2018, the end of a pre-pandemic run of yearly and biyearly shows that brought the Louisiana band to ZooFest, the Lied Center for Performing Arts, a small festival in the Highlands.

And Simien, who's won Grammy Awards for zydeco and regional roots music, has often hung around town before and after shows, staying at friends’ homes, where he’s cooked up Creole food – a perfect analogy for the gumbo-like cultural and musical mix that is zydeco.

The series, held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in June in the Sheldon Museum of Art sculpture garden, will open June 6 with a performance by Alexis Arai y Su Groupo Latino.

Omaha native Aria, who has been on “The Voice,” “American Idol” and “Tengo Talento Mucho Talento” performs bilingually, using her four octave voice and eclectic style in sultry jazz, spicy Latin music and lively pop.

On June 13, Kansas City’s the Angela Hagenbach Quintet will return to Jazz in June for the first time since 2013. Hagenbach, a fashion model turned Brazilian jazz singer, has a rich contralto voice that moves easily between genres, excelling in her interpretations of jazz standards and Latin jazz. She’s toured with Clark Terry and recorded both standards and her original compositions.

On June 20, Nebraska's Metro Jazz Quintet will offer classic jazz tunes from composers such as Ellington, Gershwin and Porter. The group is made up of some of the top jazz artists in the state and was named the Lied Center’s Jazz Club Artist.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. While the performances are free, attendees are encouraged to make a minimum donation of $10 per family to help ensure the future of the program. Food vendors will be on-site for purchase. Alcohol and/or dogs are not permitted.

Individuals or organizations that would like to make financial contributions and/or serve as volunteers or board members are encouraged to contact Jazz in June at jazzinjune@unl.edu.

Reserved seating is available via the Lied Center’s website for $80 for all four concerts or $25 per individual show.

Close Jazz in June is one of the recipients of first-quarter Cooper Foundation grants. In this 2015 file photo, Jason Marsalis Vibes Quartet's bassist Will Goble plays in the Sheldon Sculpture Garden. Deisy Garcia entertains children with a bubble wand at Jazz in June on Tuesday, June 30, 2015, in the Sheldon Sculpture Garden. Jazz in June draws a large crowd on Tuesday, June 30, 2015, in the Sheldon Sculpture Garden. Lindsey Ban Arsdall and Jake Vavak share a kiss during Jazz in June on Tuesday, June 30, 2015, in the Sheldon Sculpture Garden. Jason Marsalis of the Jason Marsalis Vibes Quartet plays the vibraphone at Jazz in June on Tuesday, June 30, 2015, in the Sheldon Sculpture Garden. Kyle Maxwell juggles at the Jazz in June concert on Tuesday, June 30, 2015, in the Sheldon Sculpture Garden. Concert-goers listen from the steps of Architecture Hall on Tuesday, June 30, 2015, at Jazz in June. Music lovers regularly pack into the Sheldon Sculpture Garden for the Jazz in June concert series. Photos: Jazz in June in 2015 Jazz in June is one of the recipients of first-quarter Cooper Foundation grants. In this 2015 file photo, Jason Marsalis Vibes Quartet's bassist Will Goble plays in the Sheldon Sculpture Garden. Deisy Garcia entertains children with a bubble wand at Jazz in June on Tuesday, June 30, 2015, in the Sheldon Sculpture Garden. Jazz in June draws a large crowd on Tuesday, June 30, 2015, in the Sheldon Sculpture Garden. Lindsey Ban Arsdall and Jake Vavak share a kiss during Jazz in June on Tuesday, June 30, 2015, in the Sheldon Sculpture Garden. Jason Marsalis of the Jason Marsalis Vibes Quartet plays the vibraphone at Jazz in June on Tuesday, June 30, 2015, in the Sheldon Sculpture Garden. Kyle Maxwell juggles at the Jazz in June concert on Tuesday, June 30, 2015, in the Sheldon Sculpture Garden. Concert-goers listen from the steps of Architecture Hall on Tuesday, June 30, 2015, at Jazz in June. Music lovers regularly pack into the Sheldon Sculpture Garden for the Jazz in June concert series.