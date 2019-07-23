Tenacious D has moved the start time for its Sunday Pinewood Bowl concert to 7:45 p.m.
The showtime, which had been set for 7 p.m., was moved to allow the comedy rock duo’s show to utilize its full production.
“They want to have it dark, so all their lights and video can take effect,” said SMG-Lincoln’s Tom Lorenz. “We’re bringing in a video board as well. They usually use a projection system, but with all the concerns about wind, we’ll be using the board. That should look spectacular when it gets dark.’
Beyond the 45-minute delay, the show will go on as scheduled, with country band Wynchester playing an opening set before Jack Black and Kyle Glass take the stage for what will be the third show on their summer tour.
That show is expected to include videos and clips from their movie “Tenacious D and the Pick of Destiny” their Grammy winning versions of Ronnie James Dio’s “The Last in Line” along with songs from their four studio albums, including “Tenacious D in Post-Apocalypto,” a YouTube animated film series and associated album released last year with each frame hand drawn by Black, with Black and bandmate Glass voicing every character.
The concert will end by 11 p.m., the standard closing time for Pinewood Bowl shows, Lorenz said.
The show is essentially sold out. Only 85 tickets remained on Tuesday and those are expected to sell well before showtime. It is possible that a few more tickets that are being held for production and promotion could be released before Sunday. Check ticketmaster.com for any ticket releases.