Tedeschi Trucks Band will make its Lincoln debut at Pinewood Bowl on July 25, three days before the acclaimed blues-rock band plays at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.
Guitarist/singer Susan Tedeschi and her husband, slide guitarist Derek Trucks, are widely considered to be among the top roots-rock musicians and the 12-piece band propels their genre-blurring blend of blues and rock into exhilarating, sold-out live shows around the world.
Formed in 2010, Tedeschi Trucks Band won the best blues album Grammy for its 2011 debut album “Revelator.” It has since released four studio albums, three live albums and, in the jam band tradition, a series of “Live from the Swamp” archival releases.
The band’s most recent studio effort is last year’s ambitious four-album set “I Am The Moon,” releasing an album a month in the summer to tell the story of star-crossed lovers Layla and Majnun, from a seventh century Arabic poem in genre-crossing music that, at least in the studio, defines the band.
Tedeschi Trucks Band is also the subject of the recently released documentary, “Learning to Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs and Englishmen,” which chronicles the 2015 Mad Dogs reunion concert led by Tedeschi and Trucks.
Vincent Neil Emerson will open the 7 p.m. show.
Tickets start at $30 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 at
ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets also will be available at the Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays.
The Tedeschi Trucks Band concert is the fourth show announced for Pinewood Bowl this summer. About a dozen concerts are expected to be presented at the Pioneers Park amphitheater this year.
