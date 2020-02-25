Tanya Tucker is back, better than ever

Tanya Tucker has been on stage for nearly 50 years, a teenage country star who, thanks to a Grammy-winning album, is experiencing a career renaissance at age 61.

So it would have made some sense that Tucker would have started her Bourbon Theatre show Tuesday with a song from “While I’m Livin’” or one of her signature early hits.

Instead, she strutted on stage wearing a black top hat, black fringed-leather jacket and knee-high cowboy boots and tore through a bunch of hits from the late ‘80s/early '90s, with her excellent six-man band and two backing singers in top form.

With a half-century under her rodeo-buckled belt, Tucker knows how to entertain and perform, dancing around — she still thinks she’s the sexiest thing in the room — making some quips “It ain't easy singing your guts out and trying to hold them in at the same time,” and telling some stories.

But that wouldn’t matter if she couldn’t sing well. There, she may be better than ever, her whiskey-rich, Texas-twangy vocals deepened and her growl more pronounced — and she sang the hell out of every song, from the up-tempo numbers to the ballads.

