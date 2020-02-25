Tanya Tucker is back, better than ever

Tanya Tucker has been on stage for nearly 50 years, a teenage country star who, thanks to a Grammy-winning album, is experiencing a career renaissance at age 61.
So it would have made some sense that Tucker would have started her Bourbon Theatre show Tuesday with a song from “While I’m Livin’” or one of her signature early hits.
Instead, she strutted on stage wearing a black top hat, black fringed-leather jacket and knee-high cowboy boots and tore through a bunch of hits from the late ‘80s/early '90s, with her excellent six-man band and two backing singers in top form.
With a half-century under her rodeo-buckled belt, Tucker knows how to entertain and perform, dancing around — she still thinks she’s the sexiest thing in the room — making some quips “It ain't easy singing your guts out and trying to hold them in at the same time,” and telling some stories.
But that wouldn’t matter if she couldn’t sing well. There, she may be better than ever, her whiskey-rich, Texas-twangy vocals deepened and her growl more pronounced — and she sang the hell out of every song, from the up-tempo numbers to the ballads.
Midset, Tucker moved from her “Crutchfield era” hits to songs from “While I'm Livin’,” starting with a little talk about how the record came to be made — years after the deaths of her parents in 2006 and 2012.
“After that I kind of lost my mojo,” Tucker said. “I knew God put me here to sing. I didn’t know if anybody wanted to hear me anymore.”
Enter Brandi Carlisle and Shooter Jennings, who Tucker said, she knew “before he was Shooter.” Jennings talked her into making the record, Carlisle contributed songs and became one of her best friends.
Then came a pair of stunners, the story song “Mustang Ridge” and the touching “Wheels of Laredo” that, to my ears, were better than the album versions, pushed there by Tucker’s passionate vocals. The rest of the songs from the record were just as good — demonstrating why it deservedly earned Tucker her first Grammy Awards.
The show closed Elvis-style with Tucker starting off with “Amazing Grace,” then sliding into “Delta Dawn,” her signature hit from the '70s. When the crowd began to sing along, she called the band members to the front of the stage to listen — “that was awesome” — before they finished the song, she took her bows and was out the door.
As I was walking to my car, I crossed paths with a guy leaving the show who said, “That was great, wasn’t it? She’s still got it.” I couldn’t say it any better.
