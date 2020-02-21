Tanya Tucker comes back while KISS says farewell in Lincoln shows on same night

In February 1973, 14-year-old Tanya Tucker was recording in Nashville, a couple weeks away from the release of what would become her first No. 1 single.
At the same time, four guys in their early 20s, who’d formed a band the previous month, were working out a makeup scheme that they’d debut in March at a club in Amityville, New York.
The four guys -- Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley -- already had a name, KISS, a logo and enough songs to have auditioned for a label.
Tucker had already had a hit with “Delta Dawn,” destined to become one of her signature songs.
Forty-seven years later, Tucker and KISS will be in Lincoln on Tuesday, the careers headed on opposite trajectories.
KISS is stumbling toward New York City in July 2021, where it will play the final show of its “End of the Road World Tour” and the conclusion of the band -- or not.
A rejuvenated Tucker is fresh off winning a pair of Grammy Awards, the first of her career, and is out, reconnecting with old fans and finding new ones.
Don’t put a lot of money on the notion that Kiss’s tour, which will stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday, is its last.
The opposite is more likely. Retirements rarely last when their are millions of dollars to be vacuumed up, so farewell is often just a temporary goodbye.
The most recent example of a band that had quit for good, until an offer too good to pass up came in is Motley Crue, which even signed an agreement that the band was done touring at the end of its 2015 tour.
But, surprise, surprise -- they’ve torn up the paper and are heading out to play stadiums with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts this summer.
In fact, KISS has already said goodbye once, conducting a “Farewell Tour,” that played Omaha in 2000. Nineteen years later, KISS returned to the Big O on this farewell tour.
Now, a week short of a year later, Stanley and Simmons -- Criss and Frehley are long gone -- are bringing the same show to Lincoln -- with a set list that is very close to the one it played at PBA in 2016 and a show filled with the usual stunts, fog, pyro and explosion. After all, KISS “invented,” to use a constant Simmons word, spectacle.
Tucker, obviously, isn’t playing arenas. She’ll be at the Bourbon Theatre, where she’ll draw about a tenth of the crowd that will see Kiss. But that’s a huge jump for Tanya, who’s just a year out of “where are they now?” obscurity.
The outlaw country singer, who had a run of hits in the ‘70s and ‘80s and was a fixture in the gossip mags and TV shows -- this is pre-internet -- with her string of relationships, most notably a tumultuous one with Glen Campbell, hadn’t put out a record since 2002 and was consigned to the casino/fair circuit where many veteran performers make a living.
Then she because the latest in a line of greats pulled out of the lost and found by younger admirers who helped bring them back to well-deserved attention, if not arena level success.
That started with Johnny Cash, brought back by producer Rick Rubin in 1994 and the winner of six Grammys over the next 14 years. Then came Loretta Lynn’s Jack White-produced comeback, “Van Lear Rose,” which won the Best Country Album Grammy in 2004.
Most recently, Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy produced Mavis Staples’ 2010 album “You Are Not Alone” that won the Best Americana Album Grammy.
For Tucker, her younger admirers were Brandi Carlisle, who grew up doing “Tanya-oke” and counts Tucker has her greatest musical heroine Tucker admirer, and Shooter Jennings, the son of Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, the only other woman in the original '70s outlaw country bunch, who grew up around Tanya.
Together, they produced Tucker’s “While I’m Livin’,” the hands-down comeback album of 2019. Riding a wave of publicity, television appearances and sold-out club shows, it took the Grammy for Best Country Album and “Bring My Flowers Now,” was tabbed for the Best Country Song.
Not that “Bring My Flowers Now” got that kind of attention on country radio -- it peaked at No. 47 on the format that is reluctant to play songs by women and even more recalcitrant about music made by those over 35 or 40.
But that doesn’t matter to Tucker, who at 61 has found a new lease on her career, via a new set of fans, drawn in by her beautifully orchestrated comeback and enough of her old admirers to keep her out, playing theaters and clubs around the country -- and almost certainly making more records for years to come.
For that reason, Tuesday’s Bourbon show is almost certain to sell out as Lincoln says "welcome back” to Tucker. KISS's concert almost certainly won’t draw 12,000 to the arena as Lincoln says goodbye to face-painted, costumed rockers.
But together, they’ll make for a contrasting night of music that’s rooted in the early '70s. The question is -- which show to choose?
