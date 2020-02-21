Tanya Tucker comes back while KISS says farewell in Lincoln shows on same night

The most recent example of a band that had quit for good, until an offer too good to pass up came in is Motley Crue, which even signed an agreement that the band was done touring at the end of its 2015 tour.

But, surprise, surprise -- they’ve torn up the paper and are heading out to play stadiums with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts this summer.

In fact, KISS has already said goodbye once, conducting a “Farewell Tour,” that played Omaha in 2000. Nineteen years later, KISS returned to the Big O on this farewell tour.

Now, a week short of a year later, Stanley and Simmons -- Criss and Frehley are long gone -- are bringing the same show to Lincoln -- with a set list that is very close to the one it played at PBA in 2016 and a show filled with the usual stunts, fog, pyro and explosion. After all, KISS “invented,” to use a constant Simmons word, spectacle.

Tucker, obviously, isn’t playing arenas. She’ll be at the Bourbon Theatre, where she’ll draw about a tenth of the crowd that will see Kiss. But that’s a huge jump for Tanya, who’s just a year out of “where are they now?” obscurity.