TADAStock, the sequel, returns to The Mill at Telegraph in Lincoln

A year later, Bob Rook can look back now without reservation, without the need for a brave face. He was worried about what the pandemic-caused inactivity would do for Lincoln’s vibrant community theater scene.

More specifically, he feared TADA Productions, the small theater company he and his wife Cris founded 20 years ago, might not make it back.

The first TADAStock was equal parts planning and desperation by Rook and Dan Sloan, who transformed The Mill on Telegraph’s outdoor patio into a venue that held 225 socially distanced people who were more than ready for some live entertainment.

“I had to fight like hell to keep TADA open,” Rook said last week, looking back on a year that challenged him to try all kinds of things — from livestreaming to comedy cabarets to TADAStock, which proved to be a huge success.

It was so big, in fact, that it garnered national attention for being one of the first productions to make it back to the stage. It did so with great care. It took the temperatures of everyone in attendance and changed the microphone heads after every number.

It was worth the effort, Rook said.

“When it was over, people were so very happy to hear live music again and the talent was so happy to perform again.”