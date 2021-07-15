TADAStock, the sequel, returns to The Mill at Telegraph in Lincoln

A year later, Bob Rook can look back now without reservation, without the need for a brave face. He was worried about what the pandemic-caused inactivity would do for Lincoln’s vibrant community theater scene.
More specifically, he feared TADA Productions, the small theater company he and his wife Cris founded 20 years ago, might not make it back.
The first TADAStock was equal parts planning and desperation by Rook and Dan Sloan, who transformed The Mill on Telegraph’s outdoor patio into a venue that held 225 socially distanced people who were more than ready for some live entertainment.
“I had to fight like hell to keep TADA open,” Rook said last week, looking back on a year that challenged him to try all kinds of things — from livestreaming to comedy cabarets to TADAStock, which proved to be a huge success.
It was so big, in fact, that it garnered national attention for being one of the first productions to make it back to the stage. It did so with great care. It took the temperatures of everyone in attendance and changed the microphone heads after every number.
It was worth the effort, Rook said.
“When it was over, people were so very happy to hear live music again and the talent was so happy to perform again.”
It stands to reason they’re doing it again. TADAStock, the sequel, will again take place at The Mill at Telegraph, 330 S. 21st Street, on Saturday at 7 p.m. And unlike last year, there will be no social-distance requirements, meaning The Mill might be popping at the seems with an audience nearly double of what it was a year ago.
“Last year we had to, this year we want to,” is the catchphrase for the event, which will feature a night of music from some of Lincoln’s mainstays. The list includes Catherine Bobst, Roderick Cotton, Drew Duncan, Kylie Ensrud, Tyler Hale, Bill Maltas, Erin Mundas, Cris Rook, Lisa Taylor and Sandy Van Pelt.
The band is led by Alicia Opoku on keys, Stephen Cantarero on bass and Dietrich Hitt on drums.
“TADAStock came to the rescue last year,” said Van Pelt, a longtime local performer who was on the stage last year and said she wouldn’t dare miss it this time around. “It felt phenomenal to get in front of a live audience again. There is so much to be said about the human interaction between a performer and the audience. It is priceless.”
Van Pelt said she kept her singing chops in tune last year by doing Facebook Live events — from her house. It was a show she billed at Kitchen Cabaret and with time, she got a few people to log on.
“There is something special when you watch someone like Sandy sing,” Rook said. “She sings with life experience and interprets the song in a new light and in a way you have never heard it before.”
She’ll perform two numbers: “Happy Days are Here Again,” which has spanned the decades leading back close to 100 years ago but remains relevant — maybe more so today — as does “No Time at All,” a song from the musical “Pippin.”
“It’s a song with meaning to me,” she said. “Let’s not lose any more time. Let’s grab life and get on with it.”
Well said. That statement can epitomize what life has been like for Van Pelt since the Nebraska’s directed health measures have been lifted and life has returned to normalcy. Suddenly, she finds herself rolling in on-stage opportunities.
In addition to Saturday’s show at The Mill, she’s preparing for a show next month at the Lincoln Country Club. In addition, she’ll have a role in the Stage Theatre’s production of “Little Women,” later this summer.
And when high school football season begins at the end of August, Van Pelt will help to christen the new stadium at her alma mater, Grand Island Senior High School, by singing the national anthem.
“It’s a challenge, but like with any job, you always have a lot of irons in the fire,” she said. “You learn to juggle things.”
Rook said after the year Lincoln has been through, he never once considered not bringing back TADAStock this year.
“This will be a celebration of how TADA and our city came through the past year,” he said. “It made sense to come full-circle and collaborate again with The Mill with an all-new show. This year, we don’t have to worry about any of the guidelines.”
