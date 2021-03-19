'Switched-on' Chris Thile excited to be playing Lied Center

For Chris Thile, and every other musician, live performances have been few and far between the last year.

So he’s more than a little excited to be coming to Lincoln to play for about 500 people at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Wednesday.

“You’re going to see a really switched-on musician,” the 40-year-old Thile said. “I think I speak for all my musician friends. We’ll never take playing a show for granted again.

"I can’t wait to step on the stage at the Lied Center.”

The four-time Grammy-winning mandolin virtuoso — Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan compares his playing to that of cellist Yo-Yo Ma — will be bringing new songs to Lincoln from a solo album he recorded last summer.

“In a way, this is sort of an early look at what my solo shows are going to be like once my record comes out in a couple months and we can congregate in large groups again,” he said.

That album, co-produced by his wife, Claire Coffee, is a concept album with nine original songs by Thile and three that were written by others.