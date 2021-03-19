'Switched-on' Chris Thile excited to be playing Lied Center

For Chris Thile, and every other musician, live performances have been few and far between the last year.
So he’s more than a little excited to be coming to Lincoln to play for about 500 people at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Wednesday.
“You’re going to see a really switched-on musician,” the 40-year-old Thile said. “I think I speak for all my musician friends. We’ll never take playing a show for granted again.
"I can’t wait to step on the stage at the Lied Center.”
The four-time Grammy-winning mandolin virtuoso — Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan compares his playing to that of cellist Yo-Yo Ma — will be bringing new songs to Lincoln from a solo album he recorded last summer.
“In a way, this is sort of an early look at what my solo shows are going to be like once my record comes out in a couple months and we can congregate in large groups again,” he said.
That album, co-produced by his wife, Claire Coffee, is a concept album with nine original songs by Thile and three that were written by others.
“There’s a composed piece in the middle of the record that’s sort of the connector for the record,” he said. “Everything’s thematically related. It’s sort of a meditation on the good and bad of organized religion."
The pandemic isolated Thile from everyone other than his immediate family. It also forced him to confront the negative elements in his life.
"I’ve had plenty of time with my demons, as have many people I know," he said. "I thought it was a good time for music that revolves around spiritual quandaries.”
Those songs, some dark, some spirited, will be featured in the show, along with material from Bach and his bands, Nickel Creek and Punch Brothers.
That provides options and explains why the set list for Wednesday’s concert likely won’t be drawn up until perhaps a few minutes before Thile takes the stage.
“Every show is different,” he said. “It’s what feels like the right thing to perform on any given day. Even in the middle of a set, it depends on what I’m feeling from you in the audience. Things are subject to change up to the minute they’re played.”
While Wednesday will be Thile’s first Lincoln solo performance, he’s played here multiple times in Nickel Creek, the progressive acoustic group, and with his progressive bluegrass band, the Punch Brothers.
In 2018, Thile brought “Live from Here,” the American Public Radio program, to the Lied for a nationally broadcast show that featured a guest appearance by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy. “I really remember it well,” he said.
But he won’t be doing “Live from Here” again at the Lied, or anywhere else. It was a “COVID cancellation” and won’t be returning once the pandemic ends.
Thile, who was awarded the $500,000 MacArthur Fellowship in 2012, has been into mandolin since his earliest memories.
“I was 2 years old when my family started attending a weekly bluegrass concert at a local pizza place that was actually called the Pizza Place,” he said “I just fixated on the mandolin player. I’m fortunate it wasn’t the accordion player. I’d be playing accordion now.”
Three years later, Thile’s family went to a dinner party at a friend’s home. A mandolin hanging on the wall got the attention of 5-year-old Chris.
“He got it down, and I sat there kind of strumming it ... for hours,” Thile said. “They must have been in heaven — a dinner party without a 5-year-old’s constant interference. The guy sent me home with the mandolin. I’d offered him all my quarters that I’d saved up from my allowance. He generously refused and gave me the mandolin.”
Two years later, after some lessons with the mandolin player he saw in the Pizza Place and plenty of practice, Thile became a professional.
“I was lighting up the Idyllwild, California, open-mic scene,” he said with a laugh. “Eventually people started paying to see the little whippersnapper playing bluegrass with his dad. Nickel Creek started a year later.”
By 12, Thile had won the mandolin contest at the Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, Kansas, and released his first solo album. In 1999, Nickel Creek released its self-titled breakthrough album. Three years later, the group won its first Grammy.
Three more Grammys have followed, including one with the Punch Brothers and one for “The Goat Rodeo Sessions,” his collaboration with Ma and bluegrass musicians Stuart Duncan and Edgar Meyer.
Not bad for a guy who’s done nothing but make music for the last 33 years.
“That was my first job and my last job,” Thile said.
