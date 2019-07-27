Four days of free, live bands and entertainment will be offered Aug. 1-4 at the Pepsi Free Music & Entertainment Series during the first four days of the annual 10-day Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center fairgrounds.
The live bands will range from Nebraska's own rising country stars to classic rock and folk. Added this year is unique entertainment from Wildlife Encounters and an opportunity for kids to meet Disney's princesses Jasmine and Cinderella, and superhero Spiderman.
For the full schedule and more details, see superfair.org.