Styx, REO Speedwagon to play Pinewood Bowl in May

Styx will return to Lincoln for the second consecutive year May 13, this time accompanied by REO Speedwagon and George Thorogood and the Destroyers on the “Live & UnZoomed” tour.

Last June’s Styx show was slated for Pinewood Bowl, but moved into Pinnacle Bank Arena where it was the first concert held since March 2020. The May 13 concert will be at Pinewood Bowl.

The classic rock bands’ tour takes its name from a COVID-created collaboration between REO Speedwagon vocalist Kevin Cronin and Styx guitarist Tommy Shaw.

“Tommy and I have done a number of Zoom performances together during the pandemic, and REO and Styx are ready to go get UnZoomed,” Cronin said in the news release announcing the show.

Styx and REO Speedwagon are frequent tour mates, last playing Lincoln together in 2013. Thorogood, who frequently plays the Omaha area, has not played in Lincoln in decades.

“They’re an anomaly in the rock world,” arena general manager Tom Lorenz said of Styx. “They can play almost yearly and people come out. This tour with REO brings back one of the favorite shows we’ve had over the years and Thorogood hasn’t played here for years.”

Tickets for the May concert start at $52 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the arena ticket office.

The Styx/REO show is the fifth concert announced for Pinewood Bowl this summer. The other shows are: Earth, Wind & Fire, May 14; Bon Iver, June 18; Goo Goo Dolls, July 30; and Bonnie Raitt, Aug. 2. About 15 concerts are expected for the 2022 Pinewood season.

