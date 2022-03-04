 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Styx/REO Speedwagon show at Pinewood Bowl moved to May 10

Styx concert, 06.24

Tommy Shaw of Styx at Pinnacle Bank Arena last year. THe Styx/REO Speedwagon Pinewood Bowl concert announced for May 13 has been moved to May 10.

 Journal Star file photo

The Styx/REO Speedwagon show at Pinewood Bowl has been moved to May 10.

The show, which will also include George Thorogood and the Destroyers, was announced for May 13, but was moved three days earlier for tour scheduling reasons. Tickets for the show, on the rescheduled date, went on sale to the public Friday.

Tickets purchased during the presales for May 13 will be honored on the new date. Refunds are also available. For ticket inquiries, reach out to the point of purchase or call the Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office at 402-904-5641 and leave a voice message or email boxoffice@pinnaclebankarena.com.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

