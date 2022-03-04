Styx/REO Speedwagon show at Pinewood Bowl moved to May 10

The Styx/REO Speedwagon show at Pinewood Bowl has been moved to May 10.

The show, which will also include George Thorogood and the Destroyers, was announced for May 13, but was moved three days earlier for tour scheduling reasons. Tickets for the show, on the rescheduled date, went on sale to the public Friday.

Tickets purchased during the presales for May 13 will be honored on the new date. Refunds are also available. For ticket inquiries, reach out to the point of purchase or call the Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office at 402-904-5641 and leave a voice message or email boxoffice@pinnaclebankarena.com.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.