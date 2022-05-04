Styx/REO Speedwagon and Earth, Wind & Fire concerts moving from Pinewood Bowl to arena

The 2022 Pinewood Bowl concert season will begin at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Tuesday’s Styx/REO Speedwagon concert and the May 14 Earth, Wind & Fire show have each been moved to the downtown arena from the Pioneers Park amphitheater, which was covered with mud after recent storms.

The mud was associated with construction that took place at Pinewood Bowl this winter.

“They made great progress on the improvement projects, but there was a significant amount of dirt around the construction site," said arena manager Tom Lorenz.

During recent rains, a lot of that dirt washed down into the grassy area of the bowl, Lorenz added.

Construction projects include a new box office, a pair of permanent spotlight towers and concession stands at the top of the bowl and along sidewalks, which are being replaced.

Additionally, work included filling in the orchestra pit in front of the stage and replacing the grass immediately in front of the stage with artificial turf that also was covered with mud.

After inspecting the bowl Tuesday, Lorenz and the city's Parks and Recreation Department decided to move the shows rather than scramble to try to get the bowl cleaned up in time for the Styx/REO show to load in.

Strong sales for the Styx/REO show, which would have had patrons seated from the front of the bowl almost to the top, necessitated the move -- especially with rain still in the forecast, Lorenz said.

“We want people to still have a great experience. People don’t want to sit in a muddy field and we don’t want the mud to track through the entire compound.”

Several Pinewood Bowl shows have been held indoors because of weather concerns, starting in 2013 when a Lumineers concert was moved to Pershing Auditorium. Last year, Styx became the first headliner to play the arena since the COVID shutdown when its June show moved from Pinewood.

As has been the procedure with each of the moved shows, seating will be arranged in the arena to approximate that at Pinewood. Pit and Bison section bowl seating exactly fits on the bowl floor. Elk seating will be in the arena’s lower bowl and, in many cases, will be closer to the stage than it would have been at Pinewood.

Moving shows from Pinewood to the arena is less than ideal. But, Lorenz said, it’s better than the alternative.

“We’re happy we have the arena as a backup so we don’t lose the shows,” Lorenz said.

The arena manager said he expects Pinewood Bowl shows scheduled in June to go on as scheduled.

