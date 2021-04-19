Styx, Cole Swindell shows are coming to Pinewood Bowl as concerts return to Lincoln

Goo Goo Dolls are scheduled to play Pinewood on July 31, a show that was moved back a year after the pandemic hit last year.

A number of shows for August and September are expected to be confirmed and announced in the next few weeks.

“Definitely, we hope, by the end of the season, (to have) as many as eight to 12 shows,” Lorenz said. “We have four more for sure and two or three more could drop in."

All Pinewood shows this summer and fall will take place under the directed health measures that are in place at the time of the show. None of the June shows are expected to sell 5,500 tickets, the venue’s seated capacity. If distanced seating is required at the shows, some seating will be removed or blocked out and space between rows increased.

The June 24 show will be the fourth appearance by Styx at Pinewood Bowl. The '70s rock band known for hits like “Lady,” “Come Sail Away,” “Babe” and “Mr. Roboto” has played the bowl every other year since 2013. Constantly on the road, Styx also played multiple times at the Nebraska State Fair in the late ‘90s and early 2000s and had Pershing Center shows as well.