Styx, Cole Swindell shows are coming to Pinewood Bowl as concerts return to Lincoln

Styx and Collective Soul will play Pinewood Bowl June 24 and Cole Swindell will be at the Pioneers Park amphitheater on June 25 as concerts begin to return to Lincoln.
The shows by the rock bands and the country singer are the first new concerts announced for Lincoln this year. They will join Chicago, who has long been slated to play Pinewood on June 23, for a three-day run of live music.
“A lot of things are starting to break loose in the music world,” said ASM-Lincoln general manager Tom Lorenz. “It’s great we’re able to announce shows for the bowl. I hope that, in the next couple weeks, internally, we’ll get more shows, even if we can’t announce them right away.”
The last concert in Lincoln took place Aug. 2 when the Mike Love-led Beach Boys played Pinewood. That was the only major show in the city after March 11, when DaBaby drew 6,600 people to Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Shows on three consecutive days is unusual for Pinewood Bowl, even in non-pandemic times.
“I don’t think we’ll see that often going forward, either,” Lorenz said. “That’s how it had to come together this year. That’s the last week we have available before the play takes over.”
The play would be the annual Pinewood Bowl musical, which has control of the amphitheater for most of July for rehearsals and performances.
Goo Goo Dolls are scheduled to play Pinewood on July 31, a show that was moved back a year after the pandemic hit last year.
A number of shows for August and September are expected to be confirmed and announced in the next few weeks.
“Definitely, we hope, by the end of the season, (to have) as many as eight to 12 shows,” Lorenz said. “We have four more for sure and two or three more could drop in."
All Pinewood shows this summer and fall will take place under the directed health measures that are in place at the time of the show. None of the June shows are expected to sell 5,500 tickets, the venue’s seated capacity. If distanced seating is required at the shows, some seating will be removed or blocked out and space between rows increased.
The June 24 show will be the fourth appearance by Styx at Pinewood Bowl. The '70s rock band known for hits like “Lady,” “Come Sail Away,” “Babe” and “Mr. Roboto” has played the bowl every other year since 2013. Constantly on the road, Styx also played multiple times at the Nebraska State Fair in the late ‘90s and early 2000s and had Pershing Center shows as well.
Collective Soul, best known for its breakthrough hit “Shine” and its follow-ups “December” and “The World I Know,” celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2019. According to Journal Star records, the Georgia-based band has not played Lincoln in decades, and perhaps ever.
Swindell, who has had nine top 10 country hits since 2013, including chart-toppers “Chillin’ It” and “You Should Be Here,” and most recently last year’s “Single Saturday Night.” He last played Lincoln at an outdoor radio station-sponsored concert in 2016.
Tickets for both the Styx/Collective Soul and Swindell shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. No tickets will be sold at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Styx and Collective Soul tickets are $35 to $127. Swindell tickets are $39 to $99.
