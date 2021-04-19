Styx, Cole Swindell shows are coming to Lincoln's Pinewood Bowl

Rock bands Styx and Collective Soul will play the Pinewood Bowl on June 24, while rising country music star Cole Swindell will play the Pioneers Park venue on June 25.
Tickets for both shows go on sale April 23 at 10 a.m. They are available at ticketmaster.com. No tickets will be sold at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Styx, the Chicago group that formed in 1972, averages more than 100 shows per year with hits like "The Grand Illusion," "Lady" and "Miss America."
After celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2019, Collective Soul is continuing to tour the globe with tracks like "Right as Rain," "Observation of Thoughts," "Porch Swing" and longstanding hits like "The World I Know" and "Heavy."
Swindell, a Georgia native, has toured with country's biggest superstars, including Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line.
The first concert of the summer at the Pinewood Bowl featured a triple bill of Willie Nelson, Dwight Yoakum, and Robert Earl Keen (seen here in performance) on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. The originally scheduled first summer performance - by the group 1975 on May 19th - was moved to Pinnacle Bank Arena due to inclement weather.
Concerts in the summer air take place at the Pinewood Bowl in Pioneers Park.
1 of 16
David Crosby of Crosby, Stills & Nash performs on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2012 at Pinewood Bowl.
ADAM WOLFBRANDT, Journal Star
Lynyrd Skynyrd performs at Pinewood Bowl on Aug. 2, 2014, at Pioneers Park.
Journal Star file photo
Jack Black of Tenacious D (right) flips his hair while performing on Sunday, July 28, 2019, during Post-Apocalypso The Tour at the Pinewood Bowl.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Blues legend B.B. King in performance on Thursday, August 16, 2012 at the Pinewood Bowl at Pioneers Park.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Former Beatles drummer and two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ringo Starr laughs at a comment he made to the audience on Saturday, June 25, 2016, during a concert at the Pinewood Bowl Theater.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Twenty One Pilots vocalist/bassist Tyler Joseph (right) and drummer Josh Dun perform on Thursday, July 28, 2016, during a sold out show at the Pinewood Bowl Theater.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
"Weird Al" Yankovic performs his zany brand of musical parody before an audience on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016, at the Pinewood Bowl Theater.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Jim James of My Morning Jacket performs on Tuesday, August 8, 2012 at the Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln
JACOB HANNAH, Journal Star
My Morning Jacket performs on Tuesday, August 8, 2012 at the Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln
JACOB HANNAH, Journal Star
Guests gather at Pinewood Bowl in Pioneer Park for the performance "42nd Street" directed by Courtney Piccoli on Thursday, July 9, 2015.
JENNA VONHOFE, Journal Star
Jerry Cantrell (right) and William DuVall (left) of Alice in Chains perform at the Pinewood Bowl Theater Friday, May 24, 2013, at Pioneers Park.
MATT RYERSON, Journal Star
William DuVall of Alice in Chains performs at the Pinewood Bowl Theater Friday, May 24, 2013, at Pioneers Park.
MATT RYERSON, Journal Star
Toby Keith performs Thursday, July 26, 2018 at Pinewood Bowl in Pioneers Park.
