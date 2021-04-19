Styx, Cole Swindell shows are coming to Lincoln's Pinewood Bowl

Rock bands Styx and Collective Soul will play the Pinewood Bowl on June 24, while rising country music star Cole Swindell will play the Pioneers Park venue on June 25.

Tickets for both shows go on sale April 23 at 10 a.m. They are available at ticketmaster.com. No tickets will be sold at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Styx, the Chicago group that formed in 1972, averages more than 100 shows per year with hits like "The Grand Illusion," "Lady" and "Miss America."

After celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2019, Collective Soul is continuing to tour the globe with tracks like "Right as Rain," "Observation of Thoughts," "Porch Swing" and longstanding hits like "The World I Know" and "Heavy."

Swindell, a Georgia native, has toured with country's biggest superstars, including Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line.

Doors open for Styx and Collective Soul at 6 p.m. Showtime is at 7 p.m. on June 24.

Swindell will play beginning at 7 p.m. on June 25. Doors open an hour earlier, at 6 p.m.

