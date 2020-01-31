Streisand tribute planned for First Friday Jazz

A tribute to Barbara Streisand, coupled with many jazz standards, will be featured in the Feb. 7 First Friday Jazz concert at First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St.

Omaha jazz singer Camille Metoyer Moten and her combo will headline the concert. One of the series' favorite groups will include backup musicians David P. Kennedy on keyboard and Mark Haar on bass.

The concert will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in First Lutheran’s Activity Center. There is no admission charge, and lunch will be available to purchase.

Moten has been described as “Omaha’s most versatile singer.” She has won many performance awards and leads her group in jazz concerts throughout Nebraska and the region. Murphy is a prolific songwriter, music producer and author. He has been playing piano since he was a kid and claims he is “still trying to get it right.” Haar is an active freelance bassist in the Omaha area and has performed with a variety of jazz ensembles from duos to big bands.

First Friday Jazz is in its eighth season of concerts. While the performances are free, audience members are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for the Food Pantry.

The March 6 concert will feature Joey Gulizia.

