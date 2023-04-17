Steve Miller Band will return to Pinewood Bowl Aug. 5

Miller last played the Pioneers Park amphitheater in 2018, drawing a crowd of 4,700 for a show with Peter Frampton that paired two of top guitarists and rock hitmakers of the ‘70s.

Miller, who, at 79, is the only original member of the band that carries his name, grew up in Dallas, where he began playing guitar, formed his first band at the University of Wisconsin in the early ‘60s before, first, moving to Denmark to go to school, then coming home to Chicago, where he immersed himself in the blues scene.

Relocating to San Francisco, he formed the Steve Miller Band in 1966 and released their debut album, with Boz Skaggs in the group,two years later. After a run of well-received psychedelic blues albums, Miller made a musical shift with 1973’s “The Joker,” then came 1976’s “Fly Like an Eagle” which generated hits “Take the Money and Run,” the title cut and the chart-topper “Rock ‘n Me” selling more than four million copies

”

Miller’s released 10 albums since, including the platinum “Book of Dreams” and “Abracadabra”, the most recent, 2011’s “Let Your Hair Down.”

Touring consistently through the decades, Miller has made a number of Lincoln appearances. But he hadn’t played the Capital City in more than a decade before his 2018 show.

Tickets for the show start at $40- and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets also can be purchased at the Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Miller’s show is the 11th show announced for Pinewood Bowl this summer. The other shows are: Chicago, May 12; Tracy Lawrence and Gary Allan, May 18; Tedeschi Trucks Band, July 25; Train, Aug. 4; Trombone Shorty and Ziggy Marley, Aug. 11; Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd & The Monsters, Aug.14; The Head and the Heart and Father John Misty, Aug. 18; The Doobie Brothers, Aug. 20 and Lindsey Stirling, Aug. 21.

For more information, go to www.pinewoodbowltheater.com.

PhotoFiles: Concerts in Lincoln in the '70s Cricket Cornstock II Ewing Street Times Doctor Feelgood Belmont Rally Concert at Pershing Cricket Cornstock II Cricket Belmont Rally Yes Cricket