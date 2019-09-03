When Steely Dan played Pershing Auditorium on Dec. 3, 1972, its debut album “Can’t Buy a Thrill” had been out less than a month. “Do It Again,” the new band’s first single, had been out just two weeks and only begun its trip up to No. 6 on the Billboard charts -- which it hit in 1973.
Sunday night, when Steely Dan returns to Lincoln for the first time since the Pershing show, “Do It Again” may or may not be on the set list.
But “Reelin’ in the Years,” the other hit from “Can’t Buy a Thrill,” almost certainly will be heard from the Pinewood Bowl stage -- very likely the only song to overlap between the two Lincoln Steely Dan shows, 47 years apart.
Sunday’s concert will, in a fashion, be a tribute to guitarist Walter Becker, half of the duo that was Steely Dan until his death two years ago.
Keyboardist and vocalist Donald Fagen, who met Becker as New York college students in 1967 and, together, became Steely Dan in 1972, continues to lead the band that, if given his preference would be touring under a different name.
“I would actually prefer to call it Donald Fagen and the Steely Dan Band or something like that,” Fagen said. “To me, Steely Dan was just me and Walter, really -- it was like a concept we had together.”
That concept, at its simplest, was what they called “ruthless cool.”
Drawn from jazz and the Beat movement, and filtered through pop, soft rock and sophisticated studio production, the music Becker and Fagan created was an instant commercial and creative success.
But they were far from road dogs -- “retiring” from touring in 1974 and becoming a studio-only band. Steely Dan wouldn’t go back on tour for 20 years.
That was in 1994, the year after a 12-year hiatus/breakup came to a close. The tour was to promote a boxed set that contained the band’s entire recorded output up to that point -- albums like “Pretzel Logic,” “Katy Lied” and “Aja” and hits like “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number,” “F.M.,” “Hey Nineteen” and “Deacon Blues.”
Those songs, which are almost sure to figure prominently in Sundays’ show, propelled Steely Dan to sell more than 40 million albums worldwide and, in 2001, helped to land the band in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Since reuniting in 1993, Steely Dan has toured steadily and released two albums, 2000’s “Two Against Nature,” which won four Grammy Awards, including a controversial Album of the Year, and 2003’s “Everything Must Go.”
Becker died in late 2017 of complications of esophageal cancer. Fagen promised to keep the music the duo made alive and has done so by playing a summer tour last year, doing residencies in New York and Las Vegas and touring again this summer, including the Lincoln stop which promoters SMG-Lincoln and Mammoth worked to book for years.
Sunday’s show is “An Evening with Steely Dan” which means there will be no opener with the show, which starts at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show are $55 to $175 and are available at the Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office, ticketmaster.com and by calling 800-745-3000.