State Fair announces its 2020 country music concerts, led by Jon Pardi

Jon Pardi, Dustin Lynch, Clint Black and Clay Walker will play concerts at this year's Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.

The three shows by the four artists will make up the fair’s country bundle, officials said. For the second straight year, the fair plans to sell tickets for multiple concerts at a single price.

Last year’s country bundle was made up of shows by Maren Morris, Little Big Town and Brett Eldredge with Devin Harris.

With Morris, one of the country breakthrough artists of 2019, and Little Big Town, that package had bigger, far more expensive acts than the 2020 offering, a scaled-back offering by the financially troubled fair.

Three of this year’s four artists are no strangers to Lincoln.

Pardi, who will play the fair Sept. 3, made his first Lincoln appearance at Single Barrel in 2014 and most recently opened for both Faith Hill and Tim McGraw at Pinnacle Bank Arena and Luke Bryan’s farm concert in 2017.

Pardi’s chart-topping platinum 2017 album, “California Sunshine,” earned him best new artist awards from the country associations and moved him to headlining status.