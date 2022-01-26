St. Louis Symphony reschedules Lied Center concert for March

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will present its previously postponed Lied Center for Performing Arts concert on March 22.

The nation’s second-oldest orchestra had been scheduled to open Lied’s 2022 season on Jan. 13, but postponed that concert and two in St. Louis because of a COVID-19 outbreak among the musicians.

Because the concert has been rescheduled, its program has been changed, as musical director Stephane Deneve creates the programs on a monthly basis.

The new program will be Gershwin’s Concert in F, with pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, James Lee III’s “Chuphshah! Harriet’s Drive to Canaan,” a piece based on the life of Harriet Tubman and Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 3.

Tickets purchased for the Jan. 13 concert will be honored on the March date. Remaining tickets are now on sale at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied ticket office. The concert will also be available as a live webcast.

