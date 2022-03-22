St. Louis Symphony captivates with program exploring contrasts, conflicts.

It’s always a great pleasure to hear the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, which Tuesday returned to the Lied Center for Performing Arts for the third time since 2018.

It was even more entrancing this time, as the program created by musical director Stephane Deneve explored contrast and conflict, musically and literally, in three diverse pieces.

In the case of “Chuphshah!: Harriet’s Drive To Canaan," James Lee III’s short 2011 composition, the conflict was between “I Wish I Was In Dixie” and “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

Snippets of both echoed through the sections of the orchestra as the dynamic piece told Harriet Tubman’s story through music — from marimbas standing in for her flight to freedom, the English horn representing the Underground Railroad heroine and lines from Negro spirituals cut through the orchestral drama.

In George Gershwin’s “Concerto in F,” the conflict and contrast are between 1930s jazz and classical, where a “Charleston rhythm” and jazz tropes run up next to lyrical classical passages, as in the moments when the violins were strummed like guitars and pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet brought the swing to his full keyboard stylings. Then a bit later, the powerhouse pianist was joined by the violas and a horn for a section of quiet beauty.

The second half of the concert consisted of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Symphony No. 3 in A Minor, Op 44.” Written when the Russian composer was in exile after the revolution in his country, his conflict is reflected in the piece’s Russian themes, while the conflict between traditional romanticism and modernism was heard in the abrupt changes in tone, dynamics and tempo.

The changes and contrasts in all three pieces served to showcase the orchestra’s talent and responsiveness to Deneve’s conducting, bringing out the emotion and power, quiet and loud, of the 20th and 21st century compositions.

Tuesday’s concert also was a sampling of the symphony’s regular programming. The orchestra will return to St. Louis, where it will present the same program at Powell Hall this weekend.

It would be nice if the orchestra could make the trip to Lincoln to do a concert each time it changes its program at home. That way we’d get to hear one of the world’s greatest orchestras every couple months rather than every couple years.

