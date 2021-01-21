Songwriter Evan Bartels comes home from Nashville to play Lincoln's Zoo Bar on Friday

Evan Bartels will return to the Zoo Bar for the first time in more than a year Friday, playing a 6 p.m. solo show.

Bartels’ performance is a rarity not only because the coronavirus pandemic upended the music business, shutting down nearly all shows, but also because he moved from Nebraska to Nashville, Tennessee, two years ago.

At that time, Bartels was one of the state’s best young songwriters, whose smartly crafted Jason Isbell-meets-Leonard Cohen-meets-Steve Earle songs attracted national attention and made their way onto radio and movies.

Bartels has been writing songs since he was 13 and started a band with friends in his hometown of Tobias. By 17, halfway through his senior year in high school, Bartels had gone pro, playing guitar in the popular local country cover band Cactus Hill.

In 2013, Bartels started an acoustic trio with his brother, Logan, on bass and Jake Brandt on guitar. They called the group The Stoney Lonesomes. With the addition of a drummer and keyboardist, the group went electric, playing shows in Lincoln, then expanding outward.