Songs for shut-ins: This week's live streaming shows from Lincoln artists
editor's pick

The Wildwoods

Noah Pinkman (left), Andrew Aggalais (left), Chloe Pinkman, Noah Gose and Matthew Sievert are the Wildwoods.

 Courtesy photo

With venues closed for the foreseeable future, musicians across the country are turning to live performances on streaming platforms, primarily Facebook.

We’ll be compiling and regularly updating a list of upcoming online performances by Lincoln and Lincoln-associated artists.

Most of the artists will have “tip jars” available through Venmo or PayPal. For some, the proceeds will help make up for the income they lost when their shows were canceled. Others will be donating the money they receive to businesses and service workers who have lost income because of the shutdown.

Here are shows set for the next seven days:

Friday

Birdie and Goose: Live from Home -- Hosted by the Wildwoods. 7 p.m. Facebook/TheWildwoodsband

Acoustic Rooster - Live Streaming from the Chicken Coop, 8 p.m. Facebook/acousticroostermusic

Saturday

Josh Hoyer, 9 p.m. Facebook/joshuahoyer

Sunday

The Bottle Tops, 8 p.m. Facebook/thebottletops

Tuesday

Daniel Christian: The Empty Opera House - Live from the Minden Opera House. 7 p.m. Facebook/MindenOperaHouse

Wednesday

Basement Creators Network -- Tupelo Springfield. 8 p.m. Facebook/basementcreators

Thursday

Emily Bass: Near Miracle, 5 p.m. Facebook/emilynivory

Gunter Voelker: “Thursday Afternoon Sterilehouse: A Socially Distant Residency.” 8 p.m Thursday. Facebook/guntervoelker

To get a show listed, email kwolgamott@journalstar.com or send a Facebook message or post to facebook/lkentwolgamott

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

