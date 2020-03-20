Songs for shut-ins: This week's live streaming shows from Lincoln artists

With venues closed for the foreseeable future, musicians across the country are turning to live performances on streaming platforms, primarily Facebook.
We’ll be compiling and regularly updating a list of upcoming online performances by Lincoln and Lincoln-associated artists.
Most of the artists will have “tip jars” available through Venmo or PayPal. For some, the proceeds will help make up for the income they lost when their shows were canceled. Others will be donating the money they receive to businesses and service workers who have lost income because of the shutdown.
Here are shows set for the next seven days:
Friday
Birdie and Goose: Live from Home -- Hosted by the Wildwoods. 7 p.m. Facebook/TheWildwoodsband
Acoustic Rooster - Live Streaming from the Chicken Coop, 8 p.m. Facebook/acousticroostermusic
Saturday
Josh Hoyer, 9 p.m. Facebook/joshuahoyer
Sunday
The Bottle Tops, 8 p.m. Facebook/thebottletops
You have free articles remaining.
Tuesday
Daniel Christian: The Empty Opera House - Live from the Minden Opera House. 7 p.m. Facebook/MindenOperaHouse
If your business or activity is closed, canceled or postponed, email citydesk@journalstar.com.
Wednesday
Basement Creators Network -- Tupelo Springfield. 8 p.m. Facebook/basementcreators
Thursday
Emily Bass: Near Miracle, 5 p.m. Facebook/emilynivory
Gunter Voelker: “Thursday Afternoon Sterilehouse: A Socially Distant Residency.” 8 p.m Thursday. Facebook/guntervoelker
To get a show listed, email kwolgamott@journalstar.com or send a Facebook message or post to facebook/lkentwolgamott
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott