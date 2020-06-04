Songs about police brutality: Maybe we're ready to listen

The prescience found in songs from “Strange Fruit,” onward extends to Low Cut Connie’s “Look What They Did,” which came out in February.

“Dark features get you shot in the head,” Weiner sings. “They screw you all of your life/ And even after you’re dead/ Maybe, one day, there’ll be a different way of life/ Maybe it’ll change the game/ But at the end of the day/ probably stays the same.”

Weiner continues to get positive feedback on "Look What They Did" from around the world. And it doesn’t appear that he’s alienated any Low Cut Connie followers with the bitingly political song.

“It’s funny to me, amongst my fan base, my little corner of the sandbox, I have a fair amount of conservative fans and they’ve stuck with me despite the fact that my songs have gotten more explicit and I’ve gotten more explicit in what I have to say,” Weiner said.

“It’s the Bruce Springsteen model. It’s a big tent and everybody’s welcome in, even if they might not agree with what they say. (Former New Jersey) Gov. Chris Christie is a huge Springsteen fan.”

Unlike many artists, Weiner doesn’t have a big social media presence and refrains from making political and social arguments on those platforms.