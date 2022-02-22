Snoop Dogg to celebrate 4-20 in Lincoln

What better way to celebrate 4-20 than with a Snoop Dogg concert?

That’s going to happen when the iconic pot-loving rapper is joined by rising country star Koe Wetzel at Pinnacle Bank Arena on April 20.

The show, just one of two announced for the pairing, was put together by Mammoth Inc., the Lawrence, Kansas, promoter that books shows at Pinewood Bowl and, at times, the arena.

“They’re the ones who brought us Cardi B,” Lorenz said. “They’ve been working with Snoop’s management and put this together. The idea was to do a 4-20 event and work the synergy of the Super Bowl halftime show.”

During the Feb. 13 show, Snoop Dogg kicked off with a PG-version of his hit “The Next Episode” then joined Dr. Dre, the producer who launched Snoop’s career in the early '90s, on “California Love” and, at the end of the 15-minute show, teamed with with Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar for “Still D.R.E.”

That show, considered one of the best Super Bowl halftime shows ever, aimed squarely at Gen X, the 40- to 55-year-old crowd that embraced Snoop Doggy Dogg’s “Doggystyle” and the hits “Gin and Juice” and “Who I Am (What’s My Name?)” and to made him the biggest star to come out of the early ‘90s West Coast hip-hop scene.

The 4-20 show will be Snoop Dogg’s third Lincoln appearance. He sold out Pershing Auditorium in 2001. But when he returned three years later, the show was moved into the Pershing basement as Snoop’s popularity had dipped considerably.

Over the last decade, however, Snoop Dogg has returned to prominence as much for his laconic celebrity, movies, TV shows and commercials as his music.

“He’s really come back,” Lorenz said. “Now people might know of him more from his Corona commercials and being Martha Stewart’s pal. But his audience has come back, especially after the Super Bowl.”

Snoop Dogg is now doing so well, Lorenz said, the BOK Center in Tulsa put a second show on sale when his first announced concert there sold out.

Koe Wetzel is among the hottest new country artists. The Texas-born singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer, who is known for mixing rock, even some grunge, with his country has become a touring phenomenon, selling more than 120,000 tickets in COVID-plagued 2021, enough to land him in Pollstar’s top worldwide tours list for the second straight year.

Tickets for the Lincoln show are $45 to $125, all seats reserved. Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

